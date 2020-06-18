All apartments in Manhattan
412 Bluemont Ave.

412 Bluemont Avenue · (785) 539-2300
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

412 Bluemont Avenue, Manhattan, KS 66502
Goodnow Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 412 Bluemont Ave · Avail. Aug 1

$1,000

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1418 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
24hr maintenance
online portal
412 Bluemont Ave Available 08/01/20 1/2 OFF AUGUST RENT! Lots of Classic Features! Updated Bathrooms! Beautiful Woodwork! - *Half off August rent with a 12-month lease, move in by 8/1/20!*

Welcome home! Amazing yard with red barn shelter. Beautiful original lighting and woodwork. Great location. Central heat & air. Washer & Dryer Provided! Give us a call to see this great home today. 785-539-2300.

Tenant pays for: electricity, gas, water, trash
Owner pays for yard care

Rent w/pet $1250/month
Refundable Pet Deposit $625 deposit required

(RLNE2028939)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 412 Bluemont Ave. have any available units?
412 Bluemont Ave. has a unit available for $1,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Manhattan, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Manhattan Rent Report.
What amenities does 412 Bluemont Ave. have?
Some of 412 Bluemont Ave.'s amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 412 Bluemont Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
412 Bluemont Ave. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 412 Bluemont Ave. pet-friendly?
Yes, 412 Bluemont Ave. is pet friendly.
Does 412 Bluemont Ave. offer parking?
Yes, 412 Bluemont Ave. does offer parking.
Does 412 Bluemont Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 412 Bluemont Ave. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 412 Bluemont Ave. have a pool?
No, 412 Bluemont Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 412 Bluemont Ave. have accessible units?
No, 412 Bluemont Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 412 Bluemont Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 412 Bluemont Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.
