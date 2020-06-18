Amenities
412 Bluemont Ave Available 08/01/20 1/2 OFF AUGUST RENT! Lots of Classic Features! Updated Bathrooms! Beautiful Woodwork! - *Half off August rent with a 12-month lease, move in by 8/1/20!*
Welcome home! Amazing yard with red barn shelter. Beautiful original lighting and woodwork. Great location. Central heat & air. Washer & Dryer Provided! Give us a call to see this great home today. 785-539-2300.
Tenant pays for: electricity, gas, water, trash
Owner pays for yard care
Rent w/pet $1250/month
Refundable Pet Deposit $625 deposit required
(RLNE2028939)