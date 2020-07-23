2218 Cedar Acres Drive Bsmt

Amenities
Unit Bsmt Available 08/15/20 Sundrenched Apartment - Property Id: 322588
Are you looking for a quiet, comfortable place to stay near K-State with flexible leasing options? Do you want to live alone or choose your own roommate? Check out our newly renovated two bedroom, 1 bath apartment that can be customized to meet your needs.
We are close to campus, the stadiums, Veterinary medicine, groceries and near all major roads. Pet friendly (no weight limit)!
2 bedrooms, 1 bath
Full kitchen (full-sized stove, refrigerator, microwave, built-in dishwasher)
In-unit Washer and Dryer
On-street parking
Shared yard
Furnishings available and customizable
Renovated Summer 2019
Three lease options available: 3 month, 9 month, and 12 month
View leasing options and pricing here: https://sundrenchedproperties.wordpress.com/
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/2218-cedar-acres-drive-manhattan-ks-unit-bsmt/322588
(RLNE5963923)