Manhattan, KS
2218 Cedar Acres Drive Bsmt
Last updated July 19 2020 at 9:32 AM

2218 Cedar Acres Drive Bsmt

2218 Cedar Acres Drive · (785) 313-2184
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2218 Cedar Acres Drive, Manhattan, KS 66502

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit Unit Bsmt · Avail. Aug 15

$850

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 750 sqft

Amenities

Unit Bsmt Available 08/15/20 Sundrenched Apartment - Property Id: 322588

Are you looking for a quiet, comfortable place to stay near K-State with flexible leasing options? Do you want to live alone or choose your own roommate? Check out our newly renovated two bedroom, 1 bath apartment that can be customized to meet your needs.

We are close to campus, the stadiums, Veterinary medicine, groceries and near all major roads. Pet friendly (no weight limit)!

2 bedrooms, 1 bath
Full kitchen (full-sized stove, refrigerator, microwave, built-in dishwasher)
In-unit Washer and Dryer
On-street parking
Shared yard
Furnishings available and customizable
Renovated Summer 2019

Three lease options available: 3 month, 9 month, and 12 month

View leasing options and pricing here: https://sundrenchedproperties.wordpress.com/
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/2218-cedar-acres-drive-manhattan-ks-unit-bsmt/322588
Property Id 322588

(RLNE5963923)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

