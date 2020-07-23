2218 Cedar Acres Drive Bsmt

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher dogs allowed recently renovated some paid utils microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly internet access

Unit Bsmt Available 08/15/20 Sundrenched Apartment - Property Id: 322588



Are you looking for a quiet, comfortable place to stay near K-State with flexible leasing options? Do you want to live alone or choose your own roommate? Check out our newly renovated two bedroom, 1 bath apartment that can be customized to meet your needs.



We are close to campus, the stadiums, Veterinary medicine, groceries and near all major roads. Pet friendly (no weight limit)!



2 bedrooms, 1 bath

Full kitchen (full-sized stove, refrigerator, microwave, built-in dishwasher)

In-unit Washer and Dryer

On-street parking

Shared yard

Furnishings available and customizable

Renovated Summer 2019



Three lease options available: 3 month, 9 month, and 12 month



View leasing options and pricing here: https://sundrenchedproperties.wordpress.com/

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/2218-cedar-acres-drive-manhattan-ks-unit-bsmt/322588

Property Id 322588



(RLNE5963923)