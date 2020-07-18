Amenities

in unit laundry garbage disposal dishwasher garage range oven

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry oven range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

1944 Hunting Ave. Available 08/01/20 Close to KSU Campus! - Rent: $1,000

Bedrooms: 4

Baths: 2



Interior Amenities: Living room is very open with windows that let in natural light. Kitchen is spacious with all appliances (refrigerator, oven/stove, dishwasher, garbage disposal). There are two bedrooms and a bathroom on the main floor with the other bedrooms located in the basement. Washer/Dryer also located in the basement. All bedrooms are nice sized.



Exterior Amenities: Located on a quiet street west of KSU Campus. Off Street Parking. Quick walk to campus.



Other: No pets allowed. No smoking in the home or in garage. Residents are responsible for all utilities.



ATTENTION: The advertising in this post is property of Advanced Property Management, Inc. All email communication for any of our property listings should be in the following format: APMstaffname@advancedpropmanagement.com or rentadvanced##@gmail.com. All phone communication should come from 785-320-7977. For privacy reasons of all current occupant at our listings, all viewings of available listings must be conducted with an Advanced Property Management, Inc. representative. To verify that this listing is available for rent, please reference the Advanced Property Management, Inc. company website, www.advancedpropmanagement.com. Advanced Property Management will only lease to 4 unrelated tenants per property in accordance with the City of Manhattan Zoning Ordinances.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5491840)