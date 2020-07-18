All apartments in Manhattan
Find more places like 1944 Hunting Ave..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Manhattan, KS
/
1944 Hunting Ave.
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

1944 Hunting Ave.

1944 Hunting Avenue · (785) 320-7977 ext. 1
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Manhattan
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

1944 Hunting Avenue, Manhattan, KS 66502

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 1944 Hunting Ave. · Avail. Aug 1

$1,000

4 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
range
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
1944 Hunting Ave. Available 08/01/20 Close to KSU Campus! - Rent: $1,000
Bedrooms: 4
Baths: 2

Interior Amenities: Living room is very open with windows that let in natural light. Kitchen is spacious with all appliances (refrigerator, oven/stove, dishwasher, garbage disposal). There are two bedrooms and a bathroom on the main floor with the other bedrooms located in the basement. Washer/Dryer also located in the basement. All bedrooms are nice sized.

Exterior Amenities: Located on a quiet street west of KSU Campus. Off Street Parking. Quick walk to campus.

Other: No pets allowed. No smoking in the home or in garage. Residents are responsible for all utilities.

ATTENTION: The advertising in this post is property of Advanced Property Management, Inc. All email communication for any of our property listings should be in the following format: APMstaffname@advancedpropmanagement.com or rentadvanced##@gmail.com. All phone communication should come from 785-320-7977. For privacy reasons of all current occupant at our listings, all viewings of available listings must be conducted with an Advanced Property Management, Inc. representative. To verify that this listing is available for rent, please reference the Advanced Property Management, Inc. company website, www.advancedpropmanagement.com. Advanced Property Management will only lease to 4 unrelated tenants per property in accordance with the City of Manhattan Zoning Ordinances.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5491840)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1944 Hunting Ave. have any available units?
1944 Hunting Ave. has a unit available for $1,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Manhattan, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Manhattan Rent Report.
What amenities does 1944 Hunting Ave. have?
Some of 1944 Hunting Ave.'s amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1944 Hunting Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
1944 Hunting Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1944 Hunting Ave. pet-friendly?
No, 1944 Hunting Ave. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Manhattan.
Does 1944 Hunting Ave. offer parking?
Yes, 1944 Hunting Ave. offers parking.
Does 1944 Hunting Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1944 Hunting Ave. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1944 Hunting Ave. have a pool?
No, 1944 Hunting Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 1944 Hunting Ave. have accessible units?
No, 1944 Hunting Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 1944 Hunting Ave. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1944 Hunting Ave. has units with dishwashers.
Interested in 1944 Hunting Ave.?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Westchester Park
2100 Westchester Dr
Manhattan, KS 66503
Georgetown Apartments
1401 Monticello Dr
Manhattan, KS 66502

Similar Pages

Manhattan 2 BedroomsManhattan Apartments with Balconies
Manhattan Apartments with Washer-DryersManhattan Luxury Places
Manhattan Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Topeka, KSJunction City, KS
Ogden, KS

Apartments Near Colleges

Washburn University
Washburn Institute of Technology
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity