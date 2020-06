Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garage

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

#7BEDROOM #BIGHOUSE - Have too many friends you want to live with but just can't decide? This house has 7 bedrooms with 2 kitchens and 2 living rooms! A place where everyone can be together! A great backyard for game night and a close walk to campus! Don't wait too long or you'll miss the chance to live here!



Call (785)313-4812 for a showing or visit us at www.allenrentalsmhk.com!



Available: 06/01/2020

Rent: $2800.00

Security Deposit: $2800.00



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE3824429)