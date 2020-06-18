All apartments in Manhattan
Find more places like 1817 Hunting Ave..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Manhattan, KS
/
1817 Hunting Ave.
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:02 AM

1817 Hunting Ave.

1817 Hunting Avenue · (785) 236-1988
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Manhattan
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

1817 Hunting Avenue, Manhattan, KS 66502

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1817 Hunting Ave. - Apt 3 · Avail. Aug 1

$1,050

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1672 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
1817 Hunting Ave. - Apt 3 Available 08/01/20 Washer/Dryer In Property + Off-Street Parking! Available August 1st! - Located just a 1/2 block from campus, this unit includes all major kitchen appliances (fridge, oven, dishwasher, and microwave) with granite tiled countertops. Washer and dryer are also included! All three bedrooms have ceiling fans and natural light flows in from the windows. One of the bedrooms could easily accommodate two people, enabling 4 people to share this extremely spacious apartment.

*Residents are responsible for electricity. There is a $150 per month utility fee for all other shared utilities and services at the property. (Gas, water, sewer, trash, mowing)

****This property is managed by the top-rated Property Management team in the Manhattan area. We love taking care of our residents! We have more than just the property you are looking at now. Please feel free to call our office at 785-236-1988 and talk with a leasing specialist today to find the home for you or to schedule a tour of homes.

Our residents love us because….
-24 Hour Professional Maintenance
-99% of all maintenance requests are responded to in less than 24 hours
-Online & Mobile monthly rent payments made easy- We accept E-check and Credit card online

Come see the difference at American Property Service

(RLNE5814303)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1817 Hunting Ave. have any available units?
1817 Hunting Ave. has a unit available for $1,050 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Manhattan, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Manhattan Rent Report.
What amenities does 1817 Hunting Ave. have?
Some of 1817 Hunting Ave.'s amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1817 Hunting Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
1817 Hunting Ave. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1817 Hunting Ave. pet-friendly?
Yes, 1817 Hunting Ave. is pet friendly.
Does 1817 Hunting Ave. offer parking?
Yes, 1817 Hunting Ave. does offer parking.
Does 1817 Hunting Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1817 Hunting Ave. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1817 Hunting Ave. have a pool?
No, 1817 Hunting Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 1817 Hunting Ave. have accessible units?
No, 1817 Hunting Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 1817 Hunting Ave. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1817 Hunting Ave. has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 1817 Hunting Ave.?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Manhattan 2 BedroomsManhattan Apartments with Garage
Manhattan Apartments with Hardwood FloorsManhattan Apartments with Parking
Manhattan Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Topeka, KSJunction City, KS
Ogden, KS

Apartments Near Colleges

Kansas State UniversityWashburn University
Washburn Institute of Technology
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity