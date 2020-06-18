Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

1817 Hunting Ave. - Apt 3 Available 08/01/20 Washer/Dryer In Property + Off-Street Parking! Available August 1st! - Located just a 1/2 block from campus, this unit includes all major kitchen appliances (fridge, oven, dishwasher, and microwave) with granite tiled countertops. Washer and dryer are also included! All three bedrooms have ceiling fans and natural light flows in from the windows. One of the bedrooms could easily accommodate two people, enabling 4 people to share this extremely spacious apartment.



*Residents are responsible for electricity. There is a $150 per month utility fee for all other shared utilities and services at the property. (Gas, water, sewer, trash, mowing)



****This property is managed by the top-rated Property Management team in the Manhattan area. We love taking care of our residents! We have more than just the property you are looking at now. Please feel free to call our office at 785-236-1988 and talk with a leasing specialist today to find the home for you or to schedule a tour of homes.



Our residents love us because….

-24 Hour Professional Maintenance

-99% of all maintenance requests are responded to in less than 24 hours

-Online & Mobile monthly rent payments made easy- We accept E-check and Credit card online



Come see the difference at American Property Service



(RLNE5814303)