Amenities
1516 Colorado St. Available 07/01/20 3 bedroom duplex With Tons of Great Amenities! - This amazing 3 Bedroom Duplex has tons of great features and is conveniently located just off Fort Riley Boulevard! Features of this property include:
-Three spacious bedrooms w/ large closets
-Affordable rent
-Pet friendly
-Central heat/air
-All kitchen appliances included (oven, fridge, dishwasher, etc)
-Off-street parking
-Washer/dryer included
-Side and backyard space
Residents are responsible for electric, gas and water. The landlord will provide trash, lawn care, and snow removal service.
TO SCHEDULE A PRIVATE TOUR: you may email leasing@frontiermhk.com, use our online self-scheduler, or call our office at 785-370-0162.
We look forward to helping you find your new home.
Equal Housing Opportunity.
(RLNE4579690)