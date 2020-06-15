All apartments in Manhattan
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:13 PM

1516 Colorado St.

1516 Colorado Street · (785) 370-0162
Location

1516 Colorado Street, Manhattan, KS 66502
South Manhattan

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1516 Colorado St. · Avail. Jul 1

$975

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

1516 Colorado St. Available 07/01/20 3 bedroom duplex With Tons of Great Amenities! - This amazing 3 Bedroom Duplex has tons of great features and is conveniently located just off Fort Riley Boulevard! Features of this property include:

-Three spacious bedrooms w/ large closets
-Affordable rent
-Pet friendly
-Central heat/air
-All kitchen appliances included (oven, fridge, dishwasher, etc)
-Off-street parking
-Washer/dryer included
-Side and backyard space

Residents are responsible for electric, gas and water. The landlord will provide trash, lawn care, and snow removal service.

TO SCHEDULE A PRIVATE TOUR: you may email leasing@frontiermhk.com, use our online self-scheduler, or call our office at 785-370-0162.

We look forward to helping you find your new home.
Equal Housing Opportunity.

(RLNE4579690)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1516 Colorado St. have any available units?
1516 Colorado St. has a unit available for $975 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Manhattan, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Manhattan Rent Report.
What amenities does 1516 Colorado St. have?
Some of 1516 Colorado St.'s amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1516 Colorado St. currently offering any rent specials?
1516 Colorado St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1516 Colorado St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 1516 Colorado St. is pet friendly.
Does 1516 Colorado St. offer parking?
Yes, 1516 Colorado St. does offer parking.
Does 1516 Colorado St. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1516 Colorado St. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1516 Colorado St. have a pool?
No, 1516 Colorado St. does not have a pool.
Does 1516 Colorado St. have accessible units?
No, 1516 Colorado St. does not have accessible units.
Does 1516 Colorado St. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1516 Colorado St. has units with dishwashers.
