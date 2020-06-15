Amenities

1516 Colorado St. Available 07/01/20 3 bedroom duplex With Tons of Great Amenities! - This amazing 3 Bedroom Duplex has tons of great features and is conveniently located just off Fort Riley Boulevard! Features of this property include:



-Three spacious bedrooms w/ large closets

-Affordable rent

-Pet friendly

-Central heat/air

-All kitchen appliances included (oven, fridge, dishwasher, etc)

-Off-street parking

-Washer/dryer included

-Side and backyard space



Residents are responsible for electric, gas and water. The landlord will provide trash, lawn care, and snow removal service.



TO SCHEDULE A PRIVATE TOUR: you may email leasing@frontiermhk.com, use our online self-scheduler, or call our office at 785-370-0162.



We look forward to helping you find your new home.

Equal Housing Opportunity.



