Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:02 AM

1421 Sunnyslope Lane

1421 Sunny Slope Lane · (785) 320-7977 ext. 1
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1421 Sunny Slope Lane, Manhattan, KS 66502
Country Club

Price and availability

5 Bedrooms

Unit 1421 Sunnyslope Lane · Avail. now

$1,650

5 Bed · 3 Bath · 3800 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Hidden Gem in Central Manhattan. - Rent: $1,650
Bedrooms: 5
Baths: 3
Washer/Dryer hook-up
Covered Parking
Pets Allowed: YES

Interior Amenities: Spacious home in central Manhattan for rent! This split level 5 bedroom, 3 bathroom home has room for everyone. Living room features built in shelve units on either side of the fireplace (decorative only). The kitchen includes Refrigerator, Oven/Stove, Dishwasher with room for a small table and sliding door to walk out to back yard. Directly off the kitchen is a dining area, which is open to the living room. One bedroom is on this main level, upstairs features 2 bedrooms and the master suite along with 2 full baths. Downstairs from the main level is an open great room with access to the backyard and patio. 5th bedroom, full bath and laundry room complete this floor. Unfinished basement area adjacent with amazing storage opportunity.

Exterior Amenities: Screened Porch, Patio area, Seating under arbor. Mature trees and vegetation. Abundant storage. Established neighborhood with easy access to shopping and dining. Close to downtown Manhattan.

Other: Pets Allowed. Maximum of 2 pets, non-aggressive breeds only. $300 Refundable Pet Deposit required. No smoking inside home or in garage.

ATTENTION: The advertising in this post is property of Advanced Property Management, Inc. All email communication for any of our property listings should be in the following format: APMstaffname@advancedpropmanagement.com or rentadvanced##@gmail.com. All phone communication should come from 785-320-7977. For privacy reasons of all current occupant at our listings, all viewings of available listings must be conducted with an Advanced Property Management, Inc. representative. To verify that this listing is available for rent, please reference the Advanced Property Management, Inc. company website, www.advancedpropmanagement.com. Advanced Property Management will only lease to 4 unrelated tenants per property in accordance with the City of Manhattan City Code.

(RLNE5799024)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1421 Sunnyslope Lane have any available units?
1421 Sunnyslope Lane has a unit available for $1,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Manhattan, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Manhattan Rent Report.
What amenities does 1421 Sunnyslope Lane have?
Some of 1421 Sunnyslope Lane's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1421 Sunnyslope Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1421 Sunnyslope Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1421 Sunnyslope Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 1421 Sunnyslope Lane is pet friendly.
Does 1421 Sunnyslope Lane offer parking?
Yes, 1421 Sunnyslope Lane does offer parking.
Does 1421 Sunnyslope Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1421 Sunnyslope Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1421 Sunnyslope Lane have a pool?
No, 1421 Sunnyslope Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1421 Sunnyslope Lane have accessible units?
No, 1421 Sunnyslope Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1421 Sunnyslope Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1421 Sunnyslope Lane has units with dishwashers.
