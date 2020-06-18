1421 Sunnyslope Lane

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

Hidden Gem in Central Manhattan. - Rent: $1,650

Bedrooms: 5

Baths: 3

Washer/Dryer hook-up

Covered Parking

Pets Allowed: YES



Interior Amenities: Spacious home in central Manhattan for rent! This split level 5 bedroom, 3 bathroom home has room for everyone. Living room features built in shelve units on either side of the fireplace (decorative only). The kitchen includes Refrigerator, Oven/Stove, Dishwasher with room for a small table and sliding door to walk out to back yard. Directly off the kitchen is a dining area, which is open to the living room. One bedroom is on this main level, upstairs features 2 bedrooms and the master suite along with 2 full baths. Downstairs from the main level is an open great room with access to the backyard and patio. 5th bedroom, full bath and laundry room complete this floor. Unfinished basement area adjacent with amazing storage opportunity.



Exterior Amenities: Screened Porch, Patio area, Seating under arbor. Mature trees and vegetation. Abundant storage. Established neighborhood with easy access to shopping and dining. Close to downtown Manhattan.



Other: Pets Allowed. Maximum of 2 pets, non-aggressive breeds only. $300 Refundable Pet Deposit required. No smoking inside home or in garage.



ATTENTION: The advertising in this post is property of Advanced Property Management, Inc. All email communication for any of our property listings should be in the following format: APMstaffname@advancedpropmanagement.com or rentadvanced##@gmail.com. All phone communication should come from 785-320-7977. For privacy reasons of all current occupant at our listings, all viewings of available listings must be conducted with an Advanced Property Management, Inc. representative. To verify that this listing is available for rent, please reference the Advanced Property Management, Inc. company website, www.advancedpropmanagement.com. Advanced Property Management will only lease to 4 unrelated tenants per property in accordance with the City of Manhattan City Code.



