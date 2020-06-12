All apartments in Manhattan
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:26 AM

1207 Claflin Main Floor

1207 Claflin Road · (785) 320-7977
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1207 Claflin Road, Manhattan, KS 66502

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1207 Claflin Main Floor · Avail. now

$650

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 864 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
2 bedroom Main Floor unit. Virtual Showings and Short-Term Lease Available. - Short Term Lease Available NOW - June 30, 2020

Rent: $650
Bedrooms: 2
Baths: 1
Unit located on Main Floor
Washer and Dryer included in Commons
Pets allowed: NO
Monthly Utility Expense: $155.00 ( Electric, Gas, Water/Sewer, Trash, & Yard Care/Snow Removal.)

Interior Amenities: This unit for rent is located in central Manhattan, one half (1/2) block from Kansas State University. The spacious living room features fire place for decorative piece. The eat-in kitchen features refrigerator, oven/stove(gas), and dishwasher. Both bedrooms features custom built in closets from floor to ceiling. Bathroom features 2 separate medicine cabinets/shelves. Carpet located in the living room and both bedrooms. Washer and Dryer included in commons area in based

Exterior Amenities: Located near Aggieville, Kansas State University. Designated parking: West side driveway and small east side parking pad. Utility shed located in the back yard is for main floor units only.

Others: No pets allowed. No smoking inside the unit.Utility Flat Rate Fee of $155.00 Per Month (Electric, Gas, Water/Sewer, Trash, & Yard Care/Snow Removal.)

ATTENTION: The advertising in this post is property of Advanced Property Management, Inc. All email communication for any of our property listings should be in the following format: APMstaffname@advancedpropmanagement.com or rentadvanced##@gmail.com. All phone communication should come from 785-320-7977. For privacy reasons of all current occupant at our listings, all viewings of available listings must be conducted with an Advanced Property Management, Inc. representative. To verify that this listing is available for rent, please reference the Advanced Property Management, Inc. company website, www.advancedpropmanagement.com. Advanced Property Management will only lease to 4 unrelated tenants per property in accordance with the City of Manhattan City Code.

(RLNE1986940)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1207 Claflin Main Floor have any available units?
1207 Claflin Main Floor has a unit available for $650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Manhattan, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Manhattan Rent Report.
What amenities does 1207 Claflin Main Floor have?
Some of 1207 Claflin Main Floor's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1207 Claflin Main Floor currently offering any rent specials?
1207 Claflin Main Floor isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1207 Claflin Main Floor pet-friendly?
Yes, 1207 Claflin Main Floor is pet friendly.
Does 1207 Claflin Main Floor offer parking?
Yes, 1207 Claflin Main Floor does offer parking.
Does 1207 Claflin Main Floor have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1207 Claflin Main Floor offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1207 Claflin Main Floor have a pool?
No, 1207 Claflin Main Floor does not have a pool.
Does 1207 Claflin Main Floor have accessible units?
No, 1207 Claflin Main Floor does not have accessible units.
Does 1207 Claflin Main Floor have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1207 Claflin Main Floor has units with dishwashers.
