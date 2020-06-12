1207 Claflin Main Floor

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pet friendly parking fireplace carpet

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

2 bedroom Main Floor unit. Virtual Showings and Short-Term Lease Available. - Short Term Lease Available NOW - June 30, 2020



Rent: $650

Bedrooms: 2

Baths: 1

Unit located on Main Floor

Washer and Dryer included in Commons

Pets allowed: NO

Monthly Utility Expense: $155.00 ( Electric, Gas, Water/Sewer, Trash, & Yard Care/Snow Removal.)



Interior Amenities: This unit for rent is located in central Manhattan, one half (1/2) block from Kansas State University. The spacious living room features fire place for decorative piece. The eat-in kitchen features refrigerator, oven/stove(gas), and dishwasher. Both bedrooms features custom built in closets from floor to ceiling. Bathroom features 2 separate medicine cabinets/shelves. Carpet located in the living room and both bedrooms. Washer and Dryer included in commons area in based



Exterior Amenities: Located near Aggieville, Kansas State University. Designated parking: West side driveway and small east side parking pad. Utility shed located in the back yard is for main floor units only.



Others: No pets allowed. No smoking inside the unit.Utility Flat Rate Fee of $155.00 Per Month (Electric, Gas, Water/Sewer, Trash, & Yard Care/Snow Removal.)



ATTENTION: The advertising in this post is property of Advanced Property Management, Inc. All email communication for any of our property listings should be in the following format: APMstaffname@advancedpropmanagement.com or rentadvanced##@gmail.com. All phone communication should come from 785-320-7977. For privacy reasons of all current occupant at our listings, all viewings of available listings must be conducted with an Advanced Property Management, Inc. representative. To verify that this listing is available for rent, please reference the Advanced Property Management, Inc. company website, www.advancedpropmanagement.com. Advanced Property Management will only lease to 4 unrelated tenants per property in accordance with the City of Manhattan City Code.



(RLNE1986940)