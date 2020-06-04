1130 Pomeroy St

Amenities

Prime location: Cozy, traditional 2 bedroom 1 bathroom main floor apartment in a cozy neighborhood close to campus. Amenities included: central air, central heat, deck, hardwood floors, washer dryer, and yard. Pet friendly. Utilities are divided with the basement apartment. Available August 1st. $750/month One month rent security deposit. Please submit the form on this page or contact Marcel Williams at 785-274-9348 to learn more.



VIRTUAL TOUR AVAILABLE NOW: https://youtu.be/s66yX2pVMBM