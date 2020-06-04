All apartments in Manhattan
1130 Pomeroy St

1130 Pomeroy Street · (785) 341-4641
Location

1130 Pomeroy Street, Manhattan, KS 66502
Country Club

Price and availability

Amenities

Prime location: Cozy, traditional 2 bedroom 1 bathroom main floor apartment in a cozy neighborhood close to campus. Amenities included: central air, central heat, deck, hardwood floors, washer dryer, and yard. Pet friendly. Utilities are divided with the basement apartment. Available August 1st. $750/month One month rent security deposit. Please submit the form on this page or contact Marcel Williams at 785-274-9348 to learn more.

VIRTUAL TOUR AVAILABLE NOW: https://youtu.be/s66yX2pVMBM

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1130 Pomeroy St have any available units?
1130 Pomeroy St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Manhattan, KS.
How much is rent in Manhattan, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Manhattan Rent Report.
What amenities does 1130 Pomeroy St have?
Some of 1130 Pomeroy St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1130 Pomeroy St currently offering any rent specials?
1130 Pomeroy St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1130 Pomeroy St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1130 Pomeroy St is pet friendly.
Does 1130 Pomeroy St offer parking?
Yes, 1130 Pomeroy St does offer parking.
Does 1130 Pomeroy St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1130 Pomeroy St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1130 Pomeroy St have a pool?
No, 1130 Pomeroy St does not have a pool.
Does 1130 Pomeroy St have accessible units?
No, 1130 Pomeroy St does not have accessible units.
Does 1130 Pomeroy St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1130 Pomeroy St does not have units with dishwashers.
