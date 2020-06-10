1005 Thurston Street - Apt 101, Southeast Apartment

Amenities
- Huge floor plans (727 square feet per unit)
- Pets welcome!
- Tenant pays electric
- Water/Trash ($30 per month)
- Off street parking
- Brand new construction
- Well insulated, energy efficient
- Stainless steel appliances
- Spacious bedroom
- Washer & Dryer in unit
- Hard surface flooring (no carpet)
Features include:
Cable ready, Air conditioning, Refrigerator, Dishwasher, Oven/Range, Microwave.
1 months rent for deposit, Leases begin August 01, 2020
