Manhattan, KS
1005 Thurston Street - Apt 101, Southeast Apartment
Last updated June 10 2020 at 5:01 PM

1005 Thurston Street - Apt 101, Southeast Apartment

1005 Thurston Street · (785) 477-8249
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1005 Thurston Street, Manhattan, KS 66502

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. Aug 1

$860

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 720 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
new construction
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
new construction
- Huge floor plans (727 square feet per unit)
- Pets welcome!
- Tenant pays electric
- Water/Trash ($30 per month)
- Off street parking
- Brand new construction
- Well insulated, energy efficient
- Stainless steel appliances
- Spacious bedroom
- Washer & Dryer in unit
- Hard surface flooring (no carpet)

Features include:

Cable ready, Air conditioning, Refrigerator, Dishwasher, Oven/Range, Microwave.

1 months rent for deposit, Leases begin August 01, 2020
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1005 Thurston Street - Apt 101, Southeast Apartment have any available units?
1005 Thurston Street - Apt 101, Southeast Apartment has a unit available for $860 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Manhattan, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Manhattan Rent Report.
What amenities does 1005 Thurston Street - Apt 101, Southeast Apartment have?
Some of 1005 Thurston Street - Apt 101, Southeast Apartment's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1005 Thurston Street - Apt 101, Southeast Apartment currently offering any rent specials?
1005 Thurston Street - Apt 101, Southeast Apartment isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1005 Thurston Street - Apt 101, Southeast Apartment pet-friendly?
Yes, 1005 Thurston Street - Apt 101, Southeast Apartment is pet friendly.
Does 1005 Thurston Street - Apt 101, Southeast Apartment offer parking?
Yes, 1005 Thurston Street - Apt 101, Southeast Apartment does offer parking.
Does 1005 Thurston Street - Apt 101, Southeast Apartment have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1005 Thurston Street - Apt 101, Southeast Apartment offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1005 Thurston Street - Apt 101, Southeast Apartment have a pool?
No, 1005 Thurston Street - Apt 101, Southeast Apartment does not have a pool.
Does 1005 Thurston Street - Apt 101, Southeast Apartment have accessible units?
No, 1005 Thurston Street - Apt 101, Southeast Apartment does not have accessible units.
Does 1005 Thurston Street - Apt 101, Southeast Apartment have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1005 Thurston Street - Apt 101, Southeast Apartment has units with dishwashers.
