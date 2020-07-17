All apartments in Manhattan
Last updated July 4 2020 at 2:54 AM

1005 Thurston Street - Apartment 304, Northwest Third Level

1005 Thurston Street · (785) 477-8249
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1005 Thurston Street, Manhattan, KS 66502

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. Jul 25

$860

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 727 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
new construction
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
new construction
- PETS ARE FREE! (No pet deposit, pet rent, or size restrictions).

- Brand new construction -- super clean and great for social distancing.

- Three blocks to KSU campus and Aggieville.

- Huge floor plans (727 square feet per unit).

- Off Street parking.

- Full size washer/dryer in the unit.

- Stainless steel appliances (refrigerator, oven/range, dishwasher, microwave)

- Energy efficient & well insulated.

- Building is fire sprinklered and fire alarm monitored.

- All hard surface flooring (no carpet cleaning to worry about at turnover).

- Tenant pays electric.

- Water/Trash (fixed fee of $30 per month).

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1005 Thurston Street - Apartment 304, Northwest Third Level have any available units?
1005 Thurston Street - Apartment 304, Northwest Third Level has a unit available for $860 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Manhattan, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Manhattan Rent Report.
What amenities does 1005 Thurston Street - Apartment 304, Northwest Third Level have?
Some of 1005 Thurston Street - Apartment 304, Northwest Third Level's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1005 Thurston Street - Apartment 304, Northwest Third Level currently offering any rent specials?
1005 Thurston Street - Apartment 304, Northwest Third Level is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1005 Thurston Street - Apartment 304, Northwest Third Level pet-friendly?
Yes, 1005 Thurston Street - Apartment 304, Northwest Third Level is pet friendly.
Does 1005 Thurston Street - Apartment 304, Northwest Third Level offer parking?
Yes, 1005 Thurston Street - Apartment 304, Northwest Third Level offers parking.
Does 1005 Thurston Street - Apartment 304, Northwest Third Level have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1005 Thurston Street - Apartment 304, Northwest Third Level offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1005 Thurston Street - Apartment 304, Northwest Third Level have a pool?
No, 1005 Thurston Street - Apartment 304, Northwest Third Level does not have a pool.
Does 1005 Thurston Street - Apartment 304, Northwest Third Level have accessible units?
No, 1005 Thurston Street - Apartment 304, Northwest Third Level does not have accessible units.
Does 1005 Thurston Street - Apartment 304, Northwest Third Level have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1005 Thurston Street - Apartment 304, Northwest Third Level has units with dishwashers.
