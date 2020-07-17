1005 Thurston Street - Apartment 304, Northwest Third Level

Amenities
- PETS ARE FREE! (No pet deposit, pet rent, or size restrictions).
- Brand new construction -- super clean and great for social distancing.
- Three blocks to KSU campus and Aggieville.
- Huge floor plans (727 square feet per unit).
- Off Street parking.
- Full size washer/dryer in the unit.
- Stainless steel appliances (refrigerator, oven/range, dishwasher, microwave)
- Energy efficient & well insulated.
- Building is fire sprinklered and fire alarm monitored.
- All hard surface flooring (no carpet cleaning to worry about at turnover).
- Tenant pays electric.
- Water/Trash (fixed fee of $30 per month).