1005 Thurston Street - Apartment 304, Northwest Third Level

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly new construction parking

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking new construction

- PETS ARE FREE! (No pet deposit, pet rent, or size restrictions).



- Brand new construction -- super clean and great for social distancing.



- Three blocks to KSU campus and Aggieville.



- Huge floor plans (727 square feet per unit).



- Off Street parking.



- Full size washer/dryer in the unit.



- Stainless steel appliances (refrigerator, oven/range, dishwasher, microwave)



- Energy efficient & well insulated.



- Building is fire sprinklered and fire alarm monitored.



- All hard surface flooring (no carpet cleaning to worry about at turnover).



- Tenant pays electric.



- Water/Trash (fixed fee of $30 per month).