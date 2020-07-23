All apartments in Manhattan
1001 Humboldt St. - Basement
1001 Humboldt St. - Basement

1001 Humboldt Street · (785) 410-8256
Location

1001 Humboldt Street, Manhattan, KS 66502
East Park

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. Aug 1

$425

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 825 sqft

Amenities

ONE-BEDROOM APT, LANDLORD PAYS GAS/WATER/TRASH, AUGUST 1ST LEASE
Location: 1001 Humboldt, Manhattan, KS

We have a one-bedroom apartment that will be available on August 1st. The rent is $425/month. The tenant pays electric, LANDLORD PAYS GAS, WATER AND TRASH.

The apartment has an extra room, often used by tenants as storage, and two closets. This apartment is in the basement of a two-story house. The house is also on a corner lot, offering plenty of room for parking.

NO pets are allowed (no exceptions).

Please call or text us at 785-410-8256 if you have any questions or would like to see the apartment!

Thank you!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

