1001 Humboldt St. - Basement

Amenities

parking air conditioning range oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities air conditioning oven range refrigerator Property Amenities parking

ONE-BEDROOM APT, LANDLORD PAYS GAS/WATER/TRASH, AUGUST 1ST LEASE

Location: 1001 Humboldt, Manhattan, KS



We have a one-bedroom apartment that will be available on August 1st. The rent is $425/month. The tenant pays electric, LANDLORD PAYS GAS, WATER AND TRASH.



The apartment has an extra room, often used by tenants as storage, and two closets. This apartment is in the basement of a two-story house. The house is also on a corner lot, offering plenty of room for parking.



NO pets are allowed (no exceptions).



Please call or text us at 785-410-8256 if you have any questions or would like to see the apartment!



Thank you!