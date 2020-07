Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher furnished patio / balcony w/d hookup carpet ceiling fan extra storage fireplace garbage disposal ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage parking pool 24hr gym pet friendly 24hr maintenance bbq/grill business center clubhouse dog park e-payments fire pit internet access online portal

Live in a prime suburban location when you make Watercress Apartments your home. Our pet-friendly lofts, one and two bedroom apartments for rent provide all the comforts of Maize living, while only being 15 miles from the excitement of Wichita. Soak in the luxuries of your new community such as a zero-entry swimming pool and an upscale kitchen with stainless-steel appliances. A top-rated school district, plenty of fine dining options, and entertainment make Watercress Apartments the perfect new home for you.