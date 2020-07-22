Apartment List
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated July 22 2020 at 7:38 PM

33 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Maize, KS

Looking for 3 bedroom apartments in Maize provides more space for multiple roommates sharing costs, or a family looking to settle in. Look for apartments that fit your lifestyle with... Read Guide >

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Maize
420 Jones
420 East Jones Street, Maize, KS
3 Bedrooms
$995
1808 sqft
3 BD, 2 BA Duplex in Maize! - This duplex is a work in progress! The owner is installing brand new flooring throughout the main level, repainting ceilings, rooms, and installing new trim! Laundry is located on the main floor, comes with a fireplace
Results within 1 mile of Maize

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Fox Ridge
3370 N Brush creek Cir.
3370 Brush Creek Circle, Wichita, KS
Spacious Ranch in NW Wichita Very Near Maize South High School - Located deep in a cul de sac and kids can literally walk to Maize South High school. Its just a couple blocks away.

Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
1 Unit Available
11817 W Central Park Ct
11817 West Central Park Court, Wichita, KS
For rent on a 12 or 24 month lease. Available August 1, This is an immaculately maintained executive home in the Maize School District. Very open floor plan great for family functions and entertaining.
Results within 5 miles of Maize

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
522 N. Dexter
522 North Dexter Avenue, Valley Center, KS
3 Bedrooms
$995
912 sqft
Valley Center - Property Id: 265335 $150.00 off move in by 08/01/2020! 522 N. Dexter Valley Center,KS Rent: $1,025.00 ?Deposit: $1,025.00 Pets: Negotiable Utilities: Tenants pay all utilities. Including trash, lawn care and pest control.

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Oak Cliff
221 S. Maize Rd 17
221 West Maple Street, Wichita, KS
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1950 sqft
Unit 17 Available 08/01/20 Executive Twin Home 3BR 3BA - Property Id: 317051 Executive Twin Home with 3BR 3BA w/ 2 Car Attached Garage. Located in quiet neighborhood tucked away, but yet conveniently located in the Maize & Maple area.

Last updated July 23 at 06:19 AM
1 Unit Available
2011 N. Keith Ct.
2011 N Keith Cir, Wichita, KS
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
2200 sqft
Nice split level home located in a quite cul-de-sac, Maize schools, fenced yard, close to New Market shopping and dinning.

Last updated December 13 at 01:05 AM
1 Unit Available
Oak Cliff
215 South Lark Lane - 1
215 S Lark Ln, Wichita, KS
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1670 sqft
3 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Townhouse with Attached 2 Car Garage and Fenced Back Yard! Large Basement offers a Den/Family room, storage/ utility rooms, as well as the second bathroom and third bedroom.

Last updated December 13 at 01:05 AM
1 Unit Available
305 N. Mark Allen
305 North Mark Allen Street, Wichita, KS
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
2202 sqft
TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING, COPY/PASTE... a.viewtherental.com/p/305-n-mark-allen ...INTO YOUR BROWSER.
Results within 10 miles of Maize
Verified

Last updated July 22 at 06:07 PM
3 Units Available
Delano
Oakwood Waterwalk - Wichita
411 West Maple Street, Wichita, KS
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
950 sqft
Find your new home at Oakwood WaterWalk Wichita! Our community offers beautifully furnished and unfurnished one, two, and three bedroom all-inclusive apartments for you to call home! To simplify your life and reduce your monthly expenses, our

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Delano
237 S Fern Ave
237 South Fern Street, Wichita, KS
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1505 sqft
This Delano District, 2 story home is conveniently located near Douglas & Seneca, with easy access to downtown and Kellogg.

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Southwest Village
3239 S Illinois Ave
3239 South Illinois Street, Wichita, KS
3 Bedrooms
$895
Beautiful Remodel- 3 Bdrm/ 2 Bath - Property Id: 220184 Newly updated lower level 3 bdrm/ 2 bath with finished basement, full utility room, extra family room, and off-street parking.

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Sunflower
1052 S. Edwards
1052 North Edwards Avenue, Wichita, KS
3 Bedrooms
$675
1200 sqft
1052 S. Edwards - Property Id: 321563 1052 S. Edwards Wichita,KS Rent: $675.00 Deposit: $675.

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Delano
209 S Glenn St
209 South Glenn Street, Wichita, KS
3 Bedrooms
$925
1344 sqft
3 Bedroom 1 Bath Craftsman style house. - Property Id: 305794 Beautiful craftsman style house in Delano with unique accents , plenty of windows, and early colonial trimwork throughout. 3 bedroom (or 2 with office/study). Large formal dining area.

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
North Riverside
1800 N Payne St
1800 Payne Street, Wichita, KS
3 Bedrooms
$950
1183 sqft
Available 08/01/20 Newly Remodeled Bungalow in North Riverside - Property Id: 306443 Charming 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom newly-remodeled bungalow conveniently located in the quaint North Riverside neighborhood.

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Country Park
4616 North Hydraulic Avenue, Park City, KS
3 Bedrooms
$825
1125 sqft
Modern 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom apartment located in the Country Park community in Park City, Kansas.

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
10410 W. GreenField St
10410 West Greenfield Street, Wichita, KS
10410 W. GreenField St Available 08/14/20 Great West Side Location - Great West Side Location No Pets Allowed (RLNE5902499)

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Delano
228 S Charles
228 South Charles Street, Wichita, KS
3 Bedrooms
$950
1202 sqft
Quaint 3 Bed 1 Bath Home in the Historic Delano Disctrict - Quaint 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom bungalow in the historic Delano district.

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
2118 E Cedar Tree St
2118 E Cedar Tree St, Wichita, KS
What if you had the opportunity to live in a nearly brand new condo, complete with special touches by the builder, such as a popular floor plan with spacious kitchen, granite countertops, island eating bar, soft close cabinetry, stainless

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
4226 S Boyd St
4226 South Boyd Street, Wichita, KS
Available 08/01/20 This large home is conveniently located near Hoover & MacArthur, close to cessna, and in the Haysville School District. Living room and dining room has vaulted ceilings, fireplace and ceiling fan.

Last updated July 23 at 06:19 AM
1 Unit Available
Sunflower
616 N Richmond
616 N Richmond Ave, Wichita, KS
3 Bedrooms
$900
1784 sqft
616 and 620 N Richmond Wichita McLean and Central (West Side) These will be freshly painted and cleaned before move in I have two duplex units coming available at the end of this month.

Last updated July 11 at 02:36 PM
1 Unit Available
Northeast Millair
2433 North Piatt Avenue
2433 Piatt Street, Wichita, KS
3 Bedrooms
$750
1060 sqft
Super cute 3bed 1bath for rent in a quiet location. Remodeled on the inside looks great. Hardwood floors all through with fresh paints on walls

Last updated July 23 at 06:19 AM
1 Unit Available
Power
1520 East 17th Street N - 1520-101
1520 East 17th Street North, Wichita, KS
3 Bedrooms
$525
1000 sqft
BEAUTIFUL COMPLEX

Last updated July 23 at 06:19 AM
1 Unit Available
North Riverside
1923 n. Burns
1923 Burns Avenue, Wichita, KS
This 4 Bedroom Home (4th Room Upstairs Is Being Used As A Bedroom And Has Closet But No Window) A Gem.

Last updated May 14 at 09:37 AM
1 Unit Available
Orchard Breeze
523 N. Elder
523 North Elder Street, Wichita, KS
3 Bedrooms
$695
1104 sqft
523 N. Elder - Property Id: 278418 523 N. Elder Wichita, KS 67212 Rent: $ 695.00 Deposit: 695.00 Pets: Negotiable Utilities: Resident shall pay all utilities including trash and lawn care.
What to keep in mind when looking for 3 bedroom apartments in Maize, KS

Looking for 3 bedroom apartments in Maize provides more space for multiple roommates sharing costs, or a family looking to settle in. Look for apartments that fit your lifestyle with proximity to green space, restaurants, entertainment, or quality schools.

Take your time when considering the layout during a tour of 3 bedroom apartments. Some bedrooms may be smaller than the others. This could work out well for roommates who want to adjust their share of the cost depending on who gets the largest and smallest bedroom. If you’re renting the entire space for yourself, make sure the rooms work well for the configuration you’re looking for, including a main bedroom, guest room, and office.

Consider the outdoor space when renting 3 bedroom apartments in Maize. A larger apartment may come with both a balcony off the living room and Juliet doors in the main bedroom. A small yard out back, rooftop terrace, and other outdoor amenities may also be available.

