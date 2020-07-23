Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

3 BD, 2 BA Duplex in Maize! - This duplex is a work in progress! The owner is installing brand new flooring throughout the main level, repainting ceilings, rooms, and installing new trim! Laundry is located on the main floor, comes with a fireplace in the basement, and large master bedroom. This property will not last long. Schedule an appointment today before it's swept up!



Pet Fees: $50 for the first, $25 for each additional. This is applied to the deposit and to monthly rent.



$995 Deposit

$25 Application fee per adult

No section 8

Minimum credit score of 580



If this home doesn't meet your needs, please visit our website at pmpwichita.com for more properties. For more information, please call 316-243-9929 or to schedule a showing!



(RLNE5133819)