420 Jones
Last updated July 22 2020 at 7:35 PM

420 Jones

420 East Jones Street · (316) 243-9929
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

420 East Jones Street, Maize, KS 67101
Maize

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 420 Jones · Avail. now

$995

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1808 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
3 BD, 2 BA Duplex in Maize! - This duplex is a work in progress! The owner is installing brand new flooring throughout the main level, repainting ceilings, rooms, and installing new trim! Laundry is located on the main floor, comes with a fireplace in the basement, and large master bedroom. This property will not last long. Schedule an appointment today before it's swept up!

Pet Fees: $50 for the first, $25 for each additional. This is applied to the deposit and to monthly rent.

$995 Deposit
$25 Application fee per adult
No section 8
Minimum credit score of 580

If this home doesn't meet your needs, please visit our website at pmpwichita.com for more properties. For more information, please call 316-243-9929 or to schedule a showing!

(RLNE5133819)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 420 Jones have any available units?
420 Jones has a unit available for $995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 420 Jones currently offering any rent specials?
420 Jones is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 420 Jones pet-friendly?
Yes, 420 Jones is pet friendly.
Does 420 Jones offer parking?
No, 420 Jones does not offer parking.
Does 420 Jones have units with washers and dryers?
No, 420 Jones does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 420 Jones have a pool?
No, 420 Jones does not have a pool.
Does 420 Jones have accessible units?
No, 420 Jones does not have accessible units.
Does 420 Jones have units with dishwashers?
No, 420 Jones does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 420 Jones have units with air conditioning?
No, 420 Jones does not have units with air conditioning.
