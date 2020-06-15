All apartments in Louisburg
Last updated June 15 2020 at 4:58 PM

1001 East Rockville Terrace

1001 Rockville Ter · No Longer Available
Location

1001 Rockville Ter, Louisburg, KS 66053

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
AVAILABLE now accepting applications for this home. This inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home include a neutral color scheme, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Submit your application(s) online at www.msrenewal.com. Home has additional HOA (homeowner association) requirement.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1001 East Rockville Terrace have any available units?
1001 East Rockville Terrace doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Louisburg, KS.
Is 1001 East Rockville Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
1001 East Rockville Terrace isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1001 East Rockville Terrace pet-friendly?
Yes, 1001 East Rockville Terrace is pet friendly.
Does 1001 East Rockville Terrace offer parking?
No, 1001 East Rockville Terrace does not offer parking.
Does 1001 East Rockville Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1001 East Rockville Terrace does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1001 East Rockville Terrace have a pool?
No, 1001 East Rockville Terrace does not have a pool.
Does 1001 East Rockville Terrace have accessible units?
No, 1001 East Rockville Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does 1001 East Rockville Terrace have units with dishwashers?
No, 1001 East Rockville Terrace does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1001 East Rockville Terrace have units with air conditioning?
No, 1001 East Rockville Terrace does not have units with air conditioning.
