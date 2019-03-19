415 Main South

Amenities

Unit Amenities Property Amenities garage pet friendly

Another Great Listing From Faisal and Renters Warehouse! This home has a great layout with living room, kitchen both bedrooms and a full bath on the main level. Downstairs is the finished basement that has a large family room / NON-Conforming 3rd bedroom. Attached garage makes it easy access to the home. Fully fenced backyard!! Tenants pay all utilities and are responsible for lawn care/snow removal. To qualify monthly household income should be 3 times the rent and have good rental history. Application fee is $45 per adult and the deposit is equal to the rent. Pets negotiable with a deposit.