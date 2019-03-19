All apartments in Linwood
415 Main South

415 Main Street · No Longer Available
Location

415 Main Street, Linwood, KS 66052

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
garage
pet friendly
Another Great Listing From Faisal and Renters Warehouse! This home has a great layout with living room, kitchen both bedrooms and a full bath on the main level. Downstairs is the finished basement that has a large family room / NON-Conforming 3rd bedroom. Attached garage makes it easy access to the home. Fully fenced backyard!! Tenants pay all utilities and are responsible for lawn care/snow removal. To qualify monthly household income should be 3 times the rent and have good rental history. Application fee is $45 per adult and the deposit is equal to the rent. Pets negotiable with a deposit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 415 Main South have any available units?
415 Main South doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Linwood, KS.
Is 415 Main South currently offering any rent specials?
415 Main South is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 415 Main South pet-friendly?
Yes, 415 Main South is pet friendly.
Does 415 Main South offer parking?
Yes, 415 Main South offers parking.
Does 415 Main South have units with washers and dryers?
No, 415 Main South does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 415 Main South have a pool?
No, 415 Main South does not have a pool.
Does 415 Main South have accessible units?
No, 415 Main South does not have accessible units.
Does 415 Main South have units with dishwashers?
No, 415 Main South does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 415 Main South have units with air conditioning?
No, 415 Main South does not have units with air conditioning.
