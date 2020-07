Park Edge Apartments

Amenities

in unit laundry google fiber patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan furnished in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated dishwasher hardwood floors bathtub extra storage garbage disposal ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator smoke-free units stainless steel Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly accessible carport clubhouse coffee bar dog park 24hr gym parking pool 24hr maintenance bbq/grill internet access trash valet cats allowed business center car charging cc payments community garden courtyard e-payments google fiber guest suite internet cafe online portal package receiving smoke-free community

If location, comfort, and value are important to you when making a decision about your new home, then come home to Park Edge for luxury apartment style living. Our sophisticated and unique apartment homes are designed with you in mind. Johnson County's largest park is just outside the door, a short distance from Park Edge with an off leash dog park, fishing, sailing and much more. Being only minutes from The Legends with shopping, dining, and entertainment, Park Edge is your blueprint for value. Beautifully landscaped, Park Edge Apartment Homes offers remodeled interior one, two and three bedroom floor plans with great amenities. Each apartment home features all electric kitchens with a breakfast bar, private balconies/patios, extensive closet and storage space, air conditioning, carpeted floors, tile floors in selected units, ceiling fans, washers and dryers and much more! At Park Edge Apartment Homes we offer residents all the living options you need to create a lifestyle you love.