Last updated May 7 2019 at 1:26 PM

8904 Inkster St

8904 Inkster St · No Longer Available
Location

8904 Inkster St, Lenexa, KS 66227

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
garbage disposal
granite counters
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/833ba99044 ----
*CURRENTLY OCCUPIED, CANNOT BE VIEWED UNTIL MAY 22nd!

*Additional Reserve townhomes are available. Please contact our Leasing team directly for a full availability list.

*Avalon Floor Plan

Head-turning style in an extraordinary location. Townhomes at The Reserve are located off K-7 & Prairie Star Parkway. Lake Lenexa & Black Hoof Park located only a mile from The Reserve!

We have combined two of our most popular floor plans to create these spacious town-homes.

Lower Level includes nice open Living Room, Eat-In Kitchen with granite counter tops and great cabinet space that includes the dishwasher range and garbage disposal, 1/2 bath off kitchen, pantry, coat closet, entry to Garage and access to the full unfinished basement.

Upper Level Includes large Master Bedroom, attached Master Bathroom with double vanity, two secondary bedrooms with good size closets that share the full hall bathroom and linen closet. Utility room with washer/dryer hook-ups is also upstairs on the bedroom level.

Full Unfinished Basement works great as extra storage or an additional play space.

Please note, interior and exterior colors will vary by unit.

Lake Lenexa & Black Hoof Park located only a mile from The Reserve!

Additional units available.

Pet Friendly - No Weight Limit. Two pet limit. $150 Non-Refundable Pet Fee per pet and an additional Pet Deposit of $150.00 per pet for ALL pets, plus a monthly pet rent that is based upon the full grown weight of each animal.
https://priebpropertymanagement.com/pet-policy

For more information please visit our website:
https://priebpropertymanagement.com/lenexa%2C-ks

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8904 Inkster St have any available units?
8904 Inkster St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lenexa, KS.
What amenities does 8904 Inkster St have?
Some of 8904 Inkster St's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8904 Inkster St currently offering any rent specials?
8904 Inkster St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8904 Inkster St pet-friendly?
Yes, 8904 Inkster St is pet friendly.
Does 8904 Inkster St offer parking?
Yes, 8904 Inkster St offers parking.
Does 8904 Inkster St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8904 Inkster St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8904 Inkster St have a pool?
No, 8904 Inkster St does not have a pool.
Does 8904 Inkster St have accessible units?
No, 8904 Inkster St does not have accessible units.
Does 8904 Inkster St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8904 Inkster St has units with dishwashers.
Does 8904 Inkster St have units with air conditioning?
No, 8904 Inkster St does not have units with air conditioning.
