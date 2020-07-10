All apartments in Lenexa
Find more places like 8896 Inkster St. Building #38.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lenexa, KS
/
8896 Inkster St. Building #38
Last updated September 15 2019 at 4:03 AM

8896 Inkster St. Building #38

8896 Inkster St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Lenexa
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

8896 Inkster St, Lenexa, KS 66227

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
garbage disposal
granite counters
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/f6afd1b091 ---- *CURRENTLY UNDER CONSTRUCTION, CANNOT BE VIEWED UNTIL JANUARY 3rd! *We do have additional Reserve townhomes available. Please contact our Leasing team directly for a full availability list. *Avalon Floor Plan Head-turning style in an extraordinary location. Townhomes at The Reserve are located off K-7 & Prairie Star Parkway. Lake Lenexa & Black Hoof Park located only a mile from The Reserve! We have combined two of our most popular floor plans to create these spacious town-homes. Lower Level includes nice open Living Room, Eat-In Kitchen with granite counter tops and great cabinet space that includes the dishwasher range and garbage disposal, 1/2 bath off kitchen, pantry, coat closet, entry to Garage and access to the full unfinished basement. Upper Level Includes large Master Bedroom, attached Master Bathroom with double vanity, two secondary bedrooms with good size closets that share the full hall bathroom and linen closet. Utility room with washer/dryer hook-ups is also upstairs on the bedroom level. Full Unfinished Basement works great as extra storage or an additional play space. Please note, interior and exterior colors will vary by unit. Lake Lenexa & Black Hoof Park located only a mile from The Reserve! Additional units available. Pet Friendly - No Weight Limit. Two pet limit. $150 Non-Refundable Pet Fee per pet and an additional Pet Deposit of $150.00 per pet for ALL pets, plus a monthly pet rent that is based upon the full grown weight of each animal. https://priebpropertymanagement.com/pet-policy For more information please visit our website: https://priebpropertymanagement.com/lenexa%2C-ks

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8896 Inkster St. Building #38 have any available units?
8896 Inkster St. Building #38 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lenexa, KS.
What amenities does 8896 Inkster St. Building #38 have?
Some of 8896 Inkster St. Building #38's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8896 Inkster St. Building #38 currently offering any rent specials?
8896 Inkster St. Building #38 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8896 Inkster St. Building #38 pet-friendly?
Yes, 8896 Inkster St. Building #38 is pet friendly.
Does 8896 Inkster St. Building #38 offer parking?
Yes, 8896 Inkster St. Building #38 offers parking.
Does 8896 Inkster St. Building #38 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8896 Inkster St. Building #38 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8896 Inkster St. Building #38 have a pool?
No, 8896 Inkster St. Building #38 does not have a pool.
Does 8896 Inkster St. Building #38 have accessible units?
No, 8896 Inkster St. Building #38 does not have accessible units.
Does 8896 Inkster St. Building #38 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8896 Inkster St. Building #38 has units with dishwashers.
Does 8896 Inkster St. Building #38 have units with air conditioning?
No, 8896 Inkster St. Building #38 does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Pinnacle Pointe
10460 Pflumm Rd
Lenexa, KS 66215
The Wilder
9670 Halsey St
Lenexa, KS 66215
District Flats
8757 Penrose Lane
Lenexa, KS 66219
The Crossings
8514 Monrovia St
Lenexa, KS 66215
Rosehill Pointe
12701 W 88th Cir
Lenexa, KS 66215
The Retreat at Woodridge Apartments
13245 W 87th Ter
Lenexa, KS 66215
Barrington Park
10963 Richards Ct
Lenexa, KS 66210
Prairie Creek Apartments
9395 Scarborough St
Lenexa, KS 66219

Similar Pages

Lenexa 1 BedroomsLenexa 2 Bedrooms
Lenexa Apartments with BalconyLenexa Apartments with Parking
Lenexa Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Kansas City, MOOverland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSTopeka, KSKansas City, KSLee's Summit, MO
Independence, MOShawnee, KSBlue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KSGladstone, MO
Grandview, MOLeavenworth, KSRaytown, MOLiberty, MORaymore, MOMerriam, KS

Apartments Near Colleges

University of KansasMidAmerica Nazarene University
Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas City