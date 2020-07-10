All apartments in Lenexa
Find more places like 8868 Inkster St. Building 36.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lenexa, KS
/
8868 Inkster St. Building 36
Last updated April 13 2019 at 1:35 PM

8868 Inkster St. Building 36

8868 Inkster St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Lenexa
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

8868 Inkster St, Lenexa, KS 66227

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
granite counters
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/56851e8031 ----
*CURRENTLY OCCUPIED, CANNOT BE VIEWED UNTIL MAY 14TH!

*We do have other Reserve townhomes available to view. Please contact our Leasing team directly for a full availability list.

*Avalon Floor Plan

Head-turning style in an extraordinary location. Townhomes at The Reserve are located off K-7 & Prairie Star Parkway. Lake Lenexa & Black Hoof Park located only a mile from The Reserve!

We have combined two of our most popular floor plans to create these spacious town-homes.

Lower Level includes nice open Living Room, Eat-In Kitchen with granite counter tops and great cabinet space that includes the dishwasher range and garbage disposal, 1/2 bath off kitchen, pantry, coat closet, entry to Garage and access to the full unfinished basement.

Upper Level Includes large Master Bedroom, attached Master Bathroom with double vanity, two secondary bedrooms with good size closets that share the full hall bathroom and linen closet. Utility room with washer/dryer hook-ups is also upstairs on the bedroom level.

Full Unfinished Basement works great as extra storage or an additional play space.

Please note, interior and exterior colors will vary by unit.

Lake Lenexa & Black Hoof Park located only a mile from The Reserve!

Additional units available.

Pet Friendly - No Weight Limit. Two pet limit. $150 Non-Refundable Pet Fee per pet and an additional Pet Deposit of $150.00 per pet for ALL pets, plus a monthly pet rent that is based upon the full grown weight of each animal.
https://priebpropertymanagement.com/pet-policy

For more information please visit our website:
https://priebpropertymanagement.com/lenexa%2C-ks

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8868 Inkster St. Building 36 have any available units?
8868 Inkster St. Building 36 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lenexa, KS.
What amenities does 8868 Inkster St. Building 36 have?
Some of 8868 Inkster St. Building 36's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8868 Inkster St. Building 36 currently offering any rent specials?
8868 Inkster St. Building 36 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8868 Inkster St. Building 36 pet-friendly?
Yes, 8868 Inkster St. Building 36 is pet friendly.
Does 8868 Inkster St. Building 36 offer parking?
Yes, 8868 Inkster St. Building 36 offers parking.
Does 8868 Inkster St. Building 36 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8868 Inkster St. Building 36 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8868 Inkster St. Building 36 have a pool?
No, 8868 Inkster St. Building 36 does not have a pool.
Does 8868 Inkster St. Building 36 have accessible units?
No, 8868 Inkster St. Building 36 does not have accessible units.
Does 8868 Inkster St. Building 36 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8868 Inkster St. Building 36 has units with dishwashers.
Does 8868 Inkster St. Building 36 have units with air conditioning?
No, 8868 Inkster St. Building 36 does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Watercrest at City Center
8401 Renner Blvd
Lenexa, KS 66219
Pinnacle Pointe
10460 Pflumm Rd
Lenexa, KS 66215
District Flats
8757 Penrose Lane
Lenexa, KS 66219
Rosehill Pointe
12701 W 88th Cir
Lenexa, KS 66215
West End at City Center
17410 W 86th Terrace
Lenexa, KS 66219
Villas of Loiret
9227 Boehm Drive
Lenexa, KS 66219
Estancia at City Center
9001 Renner Blvd
Lenexa, KS 66219
Prairie Creek Apartments
9395 Scarborough St
Lenexa, KS 66219

Similar Pages

Lenexa 1 BedroomsLenexa 2 Bedrooms
Lenexa Apartments with BalconyLenexa Apartments with Parking
Lenexa Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Kansas City, MOOverland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSTopeka, KSKansas City, KSLee's Summit, MO
Independence, MOShawnee, KSBlue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KSGladstone, MO
Grandview, MOLeavenworth, KSRaytown, MOLiberty, MORaymore, MOMerriam, KS

Apartments Near Colleges

University of KansasMidAmerica Nazarene University
Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas City