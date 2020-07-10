All apartments in Lenexa
Find more places like 8753 Inkster St - Building #56.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lenexa, KS
/
8753 Inkster St - Building #56
Last updated April 23 2019 at 1:34 PM

8753 Inkster St - Building #56

8753 Inkster St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Lenexa
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

8753 Inkster St, Lenexa, KS 66227

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
granite counters
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/69b4fbe01c ----
*CURRENTLY UNDER CONSTRUCTION, CANNOT BE VIEWED UNTIL MAY 1st!

*Move In Special - Limited Time Only:

$1,000 off one months rent with approved application, paid security deposit and signed 12-month lease BY April 19th. $1,000 off will be credited to 2nd full month of rent.

Please contact our Leasing team directly for more details. Applies to 8753 Inkster St only.

Head-turning style in an extraordinary location. Townhomes at The Reserve are located off K-7 & Prairie Star Parkway. Lake Lenexa & Black Hoof Park located only a mile from The Reserve!

We have combined two of our most popular floor plans to create these spacious town-homes.

Lower Level includes nice open Living Room, Eat-In Kitchen with granite counter tops and great cabinet space that includes the dishwasher range and garbage disposal, 1/2 bath off kitchen, pantry, coat closet, entry to Garage and access to the full unfinished basement.

Upper Level Includes large Master Bedroom, attached Master Bathroom with double vanity, two secondary bedrooms with good size closets that share the full hall bathroom and linen closet. Utility room with washer/dryer hook-ups is also upstairs on the bedroom level.

Full Unfinished Basement works great as extra storage or an additional play space.

Please note, interior and exterior colors will vary by unit.

Lake Lenexa & Black Hoof Park located only a mile from The Reserve!

Additional units available.

Pet Friendly - No Weight Limit. Two pet limit. $150 Non-Refundable Pet Fee per pet and an additional Pet Deposit of $150.00 per pet for ALL pets, plus a monthly pet rent that is based upon the full grown weight of each animal.
https://priebpropertymanagement.com/pet-policy

For more information please visit our website:
https://priebpropertymanagement.com/lenexa%2C-ks

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8753 Inkster St - Building #56 have any available units?
8753 Inkster St - Building #56 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lenexa, KS.
What amenities does 8753 Inkster St - Building #56 have?
Some of 8753 Inkster St - Building #56's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8753 Inkster St - Building #56 currently offering any rent specials?
8753 Inkster St - Building #56 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8753 Inkster St - Building #56 pet-friendly?
Yes, 8753 Inkster St - Building #56 is pet friendly.
Does 8753 Inkster St - Building #56 offer parking?
Yes, 8753 Inkster St - Building #56 offers parking.
Does 8753 Inkster St - Building #56 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8753 Inkster St - Building #56 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8753 Inkster St - Building #56 have a pool?
No, 8753 Inkster St - Building #56 does not have a pool.
Does 8753 Inkster St - Building #56 have accessible units?
No, 8753 Inkster St - Building #56 does not have accessible units.
Does 8753 Inkster St - Building #56 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8753 Inkster St - Building #56 has units with dishwashers.
Does 8753 Inkster St - Building #56 have units with air conditioning?
No, 8753 Inkster St - Building #56 does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Domain at City Center
8800 Penrose Ln
Lenexa, KS 66219
The Wilder
9670 Halsey St
Lenexa, KS 66215
Sonoma Hill
8875 Maurer Court
Lenexa, KS 66219
The Crossings
8514 Monrovia St
Lenexa, KS 66215
The Retreat at Mill Creek Apartments
8714 Pflumm Ct
Lenexa, KS 66215
Villas of Loiret
9227 Boehm Drive
Lenexa, KS 66219
Crescent
8500 Maurer Road
Lenexa, KS 66219
Prairie Creek Apartments
9395 Scarborough St
Lenexa, KS 66219

Similar Pages

Lenexa 1 BedroomsLenexa 2 Bedrooms
Lenexa Apartments with BalconyLenexa Apartments with Parking
Lenexa Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Kansas City, MOOverland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSTopeka, KSKansas City, KSLee's Summit, MO
Independence, MOShawnee, KSBlue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KSGladstone, MO
Grandview, MOLeavenworth, KSRaytown, MOLiberty, MORaymore, MOMerriam, KS

Apartments Near Colleges

University of KansasMidAmerica Nazarene University
Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas City