Last updated March 18 2019 at 9:49 PM

8745 Inkster St - Building #56

8745 Inkster St · No Longer Available
Location

8745 Inkster St, Lenexa, KS 66227

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
granite counters
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
new construction
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/9d7c90101c ----
*CURRENTLY UNDER CONSTRUCTION, CANNOT BE VIEWED UNTIL MAY 1st!

*March Madness Deal - Limited Time Only:
Receive a $500 gift card OR $500 towards the Break-the-Lease fee at your current property management company (only one option may be selected, not combinable) with an approved application, paid security deposit and signed 12-month lease BY March 31st on all Reserve town homes. Please contact our Leasing team directly for more details. Applies to the Reserve town homes only.

*Please be aware that January through April/May is typically the most unpredictable time in our building season due to the back and forth of warm and freezing weather as well as the rainy season. New construction dates are subject to change due to weather

Head-turning style in an extraordinary location. Townhomes at The Reserve are located off K-7 & Prairie Star Parkway. Lake Lenexa & Black Hoof Park located only a mile from The Reserve!

We have combined two of our most popular floor plans to create these spacious town-homes.

Lower Level includes nice open Living Room, Eat-In Kitchen with granite counter tops and great cabinet space that includes the dishwasher range and garbage disposal, 1/2 bath off kitchen, pantry, coat closet, entry to Garage and access to the full unfinished basement.

Upper Level Includes large Master Bedroom, attached Master Bathroom with double vanity, two secondary bedrooms with good size closets that share the full hall bathroom and linen closet. Utility room with washer/dryer hook-ups is also upstairs on the bedroom level.

Full Unfinished Basement works great as extra storage or an additional play space.

Please note, interior and exterior colors will vary by unit.

Lake Lenexa & Black Hoof Park located only a mile from The Reserve!

Additional units available.

Pet Friendly - No Weight Limit. Two pet limit. $150 Non-Refundable Pet Fee per pet and an additional Pet Deposit of $150.00 per pet for ALL pets, plus a monthly pet rent that is based upon the full grown weight of each animal.
https://priebpropertymanagement.com/pet-policy

For more information please visit our website:
https://priebpropertymanagement.com/lenexa%2C-ks

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions

8745 Inkster St - Building #56 doesn't have any available units at this time.
8745 Inkster St - Building #56 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lenexa, KS.
What amenities does 8745 Inkster St - Building #56 have?
Some of 8745 Inkster St - Building #56's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8745 Inkster St - Building #56 currently offering any rent specials?
8745 Inkster St - Building #56 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8745 Inkster St - Building #56 pet-friendly?
Yes, 8745 Inkster St - Building #56 is pet friendly.
Does 8745 Inkster St - Building #56 offer parking?
Yes, 8745 Inkster St - Building #56 offers parking.
Does 8745 Inkster St - Building #56 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8745 Inkster St - Building #56 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8745 Inkster St - Building #56 have a pool?
No, 8745 Inkster St - Building #56 does not have a pool.
Does 8745 Inkster St - Building #56 have accessible units?
No, 8745 Inkster St - Building #56 does not have accessible units.
Does 8745 Inkster St - Building #56 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8745 Inkster St - Building #56 has units with dishwashers.
Does 8745 Inkster St - Building #56 have units with air conditioning?
No, 8745 Inkster St - Building #56 does not have units with air conditioning.

