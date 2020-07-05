Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Lenexa
Find more places like 8435 Widmer Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Lenexa, KS
/
8435 Widmer Road
Last updated May 16 2020 at 8:24 AM
1 of 12
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
8435 Widmer Road
8435 Widmer Road
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Lenexa
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Location
8435 Widmer Road, Lenexa, KS 66215
Amenities
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Beautiful home with beautiful backyard in the pool
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 8435 Widmer Road have any available units?
8435 Widmer Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Lenexa, KS
.
What amenities does 8435 Widmer Road have?
Some of 8435 Widmer Road's amenities include patio / balcony, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 8435 Widmer Road currently offering any rent specials?
8435 Widmer Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8435 Widmer Road pet-friendly?
No, 8435 Widmer Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Lenexa
.
Does 8435 Widmer Road offer parking?
Yes, 8435 Widmer Road offers parking.
Does 8435 Widmer Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8435 Widmer Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8435 Widmer Road have a pool?
Yes, 8435 Widmer Road has a pool.
Does 8435 Widmer Road have accessible units?
No, 8435 Widmer Road does not have accessible units.
Does 8435 Widmer Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8435 Widmer Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 8435 Widmer Road have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 8435 Widmer Road has units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
The Pointe At City Center
8640 Schweiger Ct
Lenexa, KS 66219
Watercrest at City Center
8401 Renner Blvd
Lenexa, KS 66219
Sonoma Hill
8875 Maurer Court
Lenexa, KS 66219
The Meadows
7620 Halsey St
Lenexa, KS 66216
West End at City Center
17410 W 86th Terrace
Lenexa, KS 66219
Barrington Park
10963 Richards Ct
Lenexa, KS 66210
Wind River Lodge
9250 Lichtenauer Drive
Lenexa, KS 66219
Crescent
8500 Maurer Road
Lenexa, KS 66219
Similar Pages
Lenexa 1 Bedrooms
Lenexa 2 Bedrooms
Lenexa Apartments with Parking
Lenexa Pet Friendly Places
Lenexa Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Kansas City, MO
Overland Park, KS
Lawrence, KS
Olathe, KS
Topeka, KS
Kansas City, KS
Lee's Summit, MO
Independence, MO
Shawnee, KS
Blue Springs, MO
Leawood, KS
St. Joseph, MO
Prairie Village, KS
Gladstone, MO
Grandview, MO
Leavenworth, KS
Raytown, MO
Liberty, MO
Raymore, MO
Merriam, KS
Apartments Near Colleges
University of Kansas
MidAmerica Nazarene University
Avila University
Metropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas City