All apartments in Lenexa
Find more places like 23436 W 87th Ter. Building #22.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lenexa, KS
/
23436 W 87th Ter. Building #22
Last updated June 1 2019 at 1:33 PM

23436 W 87th Ter. Building #22

23436 W 87th Ter · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Lenexa
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

23436 W 87th Ter, Lenexa, KS 66227

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
garbage disposal
granite counters
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
new construction
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/b0dda97049 ---- *CURRENTLY UNDER CONSTRUCTION, CANNOT BE VIEWED UNTIL AUGUST 2nd! *Please be aware that new construction dates are subject to change due to weather *We do have additional Reserve townhomes available. Please contact our Leasing team directly for a full availability list. *Avalon Floor Plan: Exterior Unit. Cul-De-Sac lot! Head-turning style in an extraordinary location. Townhomes at The Reserve are located off K-7 & Prairie Star Parkway. Lake Lenexa & Black Hoof Park located only a mile from The Reserve! We have combined two of our most popular floor plans to create these spacious town-homes. Lower Level includes nice open Living Room, Eat-In Kitchen with granite counter tops and great cabinet space that includes the dishwasher range and garbage disposal, 1/2 bath off kitchen, pantry, coat closet, entry to Garage and access to the full unfinished basement. Upper Level Includes large Master Bedroom, attached Master Bathroom with double vanity, two secondary bedrooms with good size closets that share the full hall bathroom and linen closet. Utility room with washer/dryer hook-ups is also upstairs on the bedroom level. Full Unfinished Basement works great as extra storage or an additional play space. Please note, interior and exterior colors will vary by unit. Lake Lenexa & Black Hoof Park located only a mile from The Reserve! Additional units available. Pet Friendly - No Weight Limit. Two pet limit. $150 Non-Refundable Pet Fee per pet and an additional Pet Deposit of $150.00 per pet for ALL pets, plus a monthly pet rent that is based upon the full grown weight of each animal. https://priebpropertymanagement.com/pet-policy For more information please visit our website: https://priebpropertymanagement.com/lenexa%2C-ks

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 23436 W 87th Ter. Building #22 have any available units?
23436 W 87th Ter. Building #22 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lenexa, KS.
What amenities does 23436 W 87th Ter. Building #22 have?
Some of 23436 W 87th Ter. Building #22's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 23436 W 87th Ter. Building #22 currently offering any rent specials?
23436 W 87th Ter. Building #22 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 23436 W 87th Ter. Building #22 pet-friendly?
Yes, 23436 W 87th Ter. Building #22 is pet friendly.
Does 23436 W 87th Ter. Building #22 offer parking?
Yes, 23436 W 87th Ter. Building #22 offers parking.
Does 23436 W 87th Ter. Building #22 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 23436 W 87th Ter. Building #22 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 23436 W 87th Ter. Building #22 have a pool?
No, 23436 W 87th Ter. Building #22 does not have a pool.
Does 23436 W 87th Ter. Building #22 have accessible units?
No, 23436 W 87th Ter. Building #22 does not have accessible units.
Does 23436 W 87th Ter. Building #22 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 23436 W 87th Ter. Building #22 has units with dishwashers.
Does 23436 W 87th Ter. Building #22 have units with air conditioning?
No, 23436 W 87th Ter. Building #22 does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Pointe At City Center
8640 Schweiger Ct
Lenexa, KS 66219
Watercrest at City Center
8401 Renner Blvd
Lenexa, KS 66219
Pinnacle Pointe
10460 Pflumm Rd
Lenexa, KS 66215
The Wilder
9670 Halsey St
Lenexa, KS 66215
District Flats
8757 Penrose Lane
Lenexa, KS 66219
The Retreat at Mill Creek Apartments
8714 Pflumm Ct
Lenexa, KS 66215
Estancia at City Center
9001 Renner Blvd
Lenexa, KS 66219
Prairie Creek Apartments
9395 Scarborough St
Lenexa, KS 66219

Similar Pages

Lenexa 1 BedroomsLenexa 2 Bedrooms
Lenexa Apartments with BalconyLenexa Apartments with Parking
Lenexa Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Kansas City, MOOverland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSTopeka, KSKansas City, KSLee's Summit, MO
Independence, MOShawnee, KSBlue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KSGladstone, MO
Grandview, MOLeavenworth, KSRaytown, MOLiberty, MORaymore, MOMerriam, KS

Apartments Near Colleges

University of KansasMidAmerica Nazarene University
Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas City