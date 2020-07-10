All apartments in Lenexa
Home
/
Lenexa, KS
/
23413 W 87th Ter - Building #24
Last updated April 24 2019 at 9:48 PM

23413 W 87th Ter - Building #24

23413 W 87th Ter · No Longer Available
Location

23413 W 87th Ter, Lenexa, KS 66227

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
granite counters
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
new construction
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/233c9a6032 ----
*CURRENTLY UNDER CONSTRUCTION, CANNOT BE VIEWED UNTIL MAY 2nd!
Additional Reserve townhomes available. Please contact our Leasing team directly for a full availability list

*Avalon Floor Plan

*Move In Special - Limited Time Only:
$1,000 off one month?s rent with approved application, paid security deposit and signed 12-month lease BY April 26th. $1,000 off will be credited to 2nd full month of rent. Please contact our Leasing team directly for more details. Applies to 23413 W 87th Ter only.

*Please be aware that January through May is typically the most unpredictable time in our building season due to the back and forth of warm and freezing weather as well as the rainy season. New construction dates are subject to change due to weather

Head-turning style in an extraordinary location. Townhomes at The Reserve are located off K-7 & Prairie Star Parkway. Lake Lenexa & Black Hoof Park located only a mile from The Reserve!

We have combined two of our most popular floor plans to create these spacious town-homes.

Lower Level includes nice open Living Room, Eat-In Kitchen with granite counter tops and great cabinet space that includes the dishwasher range and garbage disposal, 1/2 bath off kitchen, pantry, coat closet, entry to Garage and access to the full unfinished basement.

Upper Level Includes large Master Bedroom, attached Master Bathroom with double vanity, two secondary bedrooms with good size closets that share the full hall bathroom and linen closet. Utility room with washer/dryer hook-ups is also upstairs on the bedroom level.

Full Unfinished Basement works great as extra storage or an additional play space.

Please note, interior and exterior colors will vary by unit.

Lake Lenexa & Black Hoof Park located only a mile from The Reserve!

Additional units available.

Pet Friendly - No Weight Limit. Two pet limit. $150 Non-Refundable Pet Fee per pet and an additional Pet Deposit of $150.00 per pet for ALL pets, plus a monthly pet rent that is based upon the full grown weight of each animal.
https://priebpropertymanagement.com/pet-policy

For more information please visit our website:
https://priebpropertymanagement.com/lenexa%2C-ks

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 23413 W 87th Ter - Building #24 have any available units?
23413 W 87th Ter - Building #24 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lenexa, KS.
What amenities does 23413 W 87th Ter - Building #24 have?
Some of 23413 W 87th Ter - Building #24's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 23413 W 87th Ter - Building #24 currently offering any rent specials?
23413 W 87th Ter - Building #24 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 23413 W 87th Ter - Building #24 pet-friendly?
Yes, 23413 W 87th Ter - Building #24 is pet friendly.
Does 23413 W 87th Ter - Building #24 offer parking?
Yes, 23413 W 87th Ter - Building #24 offers parking.
Does 23413 W 87th Ter - Building #24 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 23413 W 87th Ter - Building #24 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 23413 W 87th Ter - Building #24 have a pool?
No, 23413 W 87th Ter - Building #24 does not have a pool.
Does 23413 W 87th Ter - Building #24 have accessible units?
No, 23413 W 87th Ter - Building #24 does not have accessible units.
Does 23413 W 87th Ter - Building #24 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 23413 W 87th Ter - Building #24 has units with dishwashers.
Does 23413 W 87th Ter - Building #24 have units with air conditioning?
No, 23413 W 87th Ter - Building #24 does not have units with air conditioning.

