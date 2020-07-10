23408 W 87th Ter. Building #21

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/f2527ee049 ---- *CURRENTLY UNDER CONSTRUCTION, CANNOT BE VIEWED UNTIL SEPTEMBER 3rd! *Please be aware that new construction dates are subject to change due to weather *We do have additional Reserve townhomes available. Please contact our Leasing team directly for a full availability list. *Avalon Floor Plan: Exterior Unit. Cul-De-Sac lot! Head-turning style in an extraordinary location. Townhomes at The Reserve are located off K-7 & Prairie Star Parkway. Lake Lenexa & Black Hoof Park located only a mile from The Reserve! We have combined two of our most popular floor plans to create these spacious town-homes. Lower Level includes nice open Living Room, Eat-In Kitchen with granite counter tops and great cabinet space that includes the dishwasher range and garbage disposal, 1/2 bath off kitchen, pantry, coat closet, entry to Garage and access to the full unfinished basement. Upper Level Includes large Master Bedroom, attached Master Bathroom with double vanity, two secondary bedrooms with good size closets that share the full hall bathroom and linen closet. Utility room with washer/dryer hook-ups is also upstairs on the bedroom level. Full Unfinished Basement works great as extra storage or an additional play space. Please note, interior and exterior colors will vary by unit. Lake Lenexa & Black Hoof Park located only a mile from The Reserve! Additional units available. Pet Friendly - No Weight Limit. Two pet limit. $150 Non-Refundable Pet Fee per pet and an additional Pet Deposit of $150.00 per pet for ALL pets, plus a monthly pet rent that is based upon the full grown weight of each animal. https://priebpropertymanagement.com/pet-policy For more information please visit our website: https://priebpropertymanagement.com/lenexa%2C-ks