We provide affordable rent & instant community for working professionals.
All our homes include: *Awesome vetted roommates *Month to month lease terms (with 6-month minimum stay) *Furnished common areas and kitchen essentials *1GB internet *Maid service *Access to exclusive sponsored social events
Quick FAQ: *We are a pet hair free community *Members are required to be 21 years and over *We look for strong income, 600+ credit score with no eviction or criminal history
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Frequently Asked Questions
Does 13032 West 102nd Terrace, Bedroom 2C, www.livehomeroom.com have any available units?
13032 West 102nd Terrace, Bedroom 2C, www.livehomeroom.com has a unit available for $550 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 13032 West 102nd Terrace, Bedroom 2C, www.livehomeroom.com currently offering any rent specials?
13032 West 102nd Terrace, Bedroom 2C, www.livehomeroom.com is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13032 West 102nd Terrace, Bedroom 2C, www.livehomeroom.com pet-friendly?
No, 13032 West 102nd Terrace, Bedroom 2C, www.livehomeroom.com is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lenexa.
Does 13032 West 102nd Terrace, Bedroom 2C, www.livehomeroom.com offer parking?
No, 13032 West 102nd Terrace, Bedroom 2C, www.livehomeroom.com does not offer parking.
Does 13032 West 102nd Terrace, Bedroom 2C, www.livehomeroom.com have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13032 West 102nd Terrace, Bedroom 2C, www.livehomeroom.com does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13032 West 102nd Terrace, Bedroom 2C, www.livehomeroom.com have a pool?
No, 13032 West 102nd Terrace, Bedroom 2C, www.livehomeroom.com does not have a pool.
Does 13032 West 102nd Terrace, Bedroom 2C, www.livehomeroom.com have accessible units?
No, 13032 West 102nd Terrace, Bedroom 2C, www.livehomeroom.com does not have accessible units.
Does 13032 West 102nd Terrace, Bedroom 2C, www.livehomeroom.com have units with dishwashers?
No, 13032 West 102nd Terrace, Bedroom 2C, www.livehomeroom.com does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 13032 West 102nd Terrace, Bedroom 2C, www.livehomeroom.com have units with air conditioning?
No, 13032 West 102nd Terrace, Bedroom 2C, www.livehomeroom.com does not have units with air conditioning.