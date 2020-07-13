All apartments in Lenexa
Last updated July 7 2020 at 12:00 AM

13032 West 102nd Terrace, Bedroom 2C, www.livehomeroom.com

13032 West 102nd Terrace · (816) 203-1186
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

13032 West 102nd Terrace, Lenexa, KS 66215
Century Estates

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. Aug 14

$550

1 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 150 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
internet access
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
internet access
**this is a BEDROOM for rent by LiveHomeRoom**

We provide affordable rent & instant community for working professionals.

All our homes include:
*Awesome vetted roommates
*Month to month lease terms (with 6-month minimum stay)
*Furnished common areas and kitchen essentials
*1GB internet
*Maid service
*Access to exclusive sponsored social events

Quick FAQ:
*We are a pet hair free community
*Members are required to be 21 years and over
*We look for strong income, 600+ credit score with no eviction or criminal history

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 13032 West 102nd Terrace, Bedroom 2C, www.livehomeroom.com have any available units?
13032 West 102nd Terrace, Bedroom 2C, www.livehomeroom.com has a unit available for $550 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 13032 West 102nd Terrace, Bedroom 2C, www.livehomeroom.com currently offering any rent specials?
13032 West 102nd Terrace, Bedroom 2C, www.livehomeroom.com is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13032 West 102nd Terrace, Bedroom 2C, www.livehomeroom.com pet-friendly?
No, 13032 West 102nd Terrace, Bedroom 2C, www.livehomeroom.com is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lenexa.
Does 13032 West 102nd Terrace, Bedroom 2C, www.livehomeroom.com offer parking?
No, 13032 West 102nd Terrace, Bedroom 2C, www.livehomeroom.com does not offer parking.
Does 13032 West 102nd Terrace, Bedroom 2C, www.livehomeroom.com have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13032 West 102nd Terrace, Bedroom 2C, www.livehomeroom.com does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13032 West 102nd Terrace, Bedroom 2C, www.livehomeroom.com have a pool?
No, 13032 West 102nd Terrace, Bedroom 2C, www.livehomeroom.com does not have a pool.
Does 13032 West 102nd Terrace, Bedroom 2C, www.livehomeroom.com have accessible units?
No, 13032 West 102nd Terrace, Bedroom 2C, www.livehomeroom.com does not have accessible units.
Does 13032 West 102nd Terrace, Bedroom 2C, www.livehomeroom.com have units with dishwashers?
No, 13032 West 102nd Terrace, Bedroom 2C, www.livehomeroom.com does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 13032 West 102nd Terrace, Bedroom 2C, www.livehomeroom.com have units with air conditioning?
No, 13032 West 102nd Terrace, Bedroom 2C, www.livehomeroom.com does not have units with air conditioning.

