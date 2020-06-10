All apartments in Lenexa
10837 Haskins
Last updated July 20 2019 at 9:47 AM

10837 Haskins

10837 Haskins Street · No Longer Available
Location

10837 Haskins Street, Lenexa, KS 66210

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
garage
pet friendly
- Completely remodeled and updated 3 bedroom/2.5 bathroom duplex in Lenexa near College and Pflumm. Just minutes from JCCC, 69 Highway and I-435. Granite countertops, new stainless steel appliances, new carpet, flooring and paint throughout. All new faucets and fixtures. Large backyard with a small portion of it fenced in. One car garage with opener. Unfinished basement can be used for storage or as a play area. Available for move in July 1. Rent is $1500 with a $1500 security deposit. Small dogs welcome with a $500 non-refundable pet fee and an additional $25/mo in rent per dog. Sorry, we do not accept Section 8.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4962508)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10837 Haskins have any available units?
10837 Haskins doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lenexa, KS.
What amenities does 10837 Haskins have?
Some of 10837 Haskins's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10837 Haskins currently offering any rent specials?
10837 Haskins is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10837 Haskins pet-friendly?
Yes, 10837 Haskins is pet friendly.
Does 10837 Haskins offer parking?
Yes, 10837 Haskins offers parking.
Does 10837 Haskins have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10837 Haskins does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10837 Haskins have a pool?
No, 10837 Haskins does not have a pool.
Does 10837 Haskins have accessible units?
No, 10837 Haskins does not have accessible units.
Does 10837 Haskins have units with dishwashers?
No, 10837 Haskins does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10837 Haskins have units with air conditioning?
No, 10837 Haskins does not have units with air conditioning.
