Amenities

Unit Amenities recently renovated air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony in unit laundry w/d hookup oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities community garden internet cafe dog park gym pool bbq/grill dogs allowed pet friendly cats allowed garage parking hot tub

Life as it should be. End your search today and know you made the right choice. Live in the sought after location of Overland Park where the best shopping and dining are just blocks away. Our amenities include a cyber café, a poolside grill station and a fitness center to name a few. Not many communities offer their residents two dog parks or a community garden but we do. You are sure to find the perfect home from a wide selection of well-appointed floor plans offering the upgrades you desire. Contact us today and reserve your new home and ask what else we are planning for you.