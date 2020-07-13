Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony in unit laundry bathtub carpet ceiling fan extra storage fireplace garbage disposal granite counters ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator smoke-free units stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed accessible elevator parking pool 24hr gym pet friendly bbq/grill bike storage carport clubhouse coffee bar courtyard dog grooming area fire pit guest parking guest suite internet access key fob access lobby online portal package receiving smoke-free community trash valet

Mission 106 Apartments in Leawood, Kansas is a luxury apartment community located in the heart of Mission Farms. Truly enjoy your maintenance-free living experience in these Leawood apartments, in addition to an exclusive location that is steps from Leawood's finest dining, shopping, and entertainment. This community would also be ideal for those searching for apartments in Overland Park, Kansas. Our residents are able to indulge their every whim as they enjoy stylish apartment interiors inspired by the latest trends in home building. Each apartment home includes granite kitchen and bath counters, stainless steel appliances, hardwood-style flooring, upgraded lighting and plumbing, and spacious closets and bathrooms. Unwind with our thoughtful community amenities as well, which include a resort-style swimming pool and cabana area, meditation room, personal trainer, indoor dog wash, and much more. Experience the best apartment living in Leawood, Kansas today!