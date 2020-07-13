All apartments in Leawood
Leawood, KS
Mission 106
Mission 106

3701 W 106th St · (913) 246-5859
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3701 W 106th St, Leawood, KS 66206
Mission Farms

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 months AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 247 · Avail. now

$1,335

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 761 sqft

Unit 347 · Avail. now

$1,335

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 761 sqft

Unit 219 · Avail. now

$1,335

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 761 sqft

See 7+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 220 · Avail. now

$1,830

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1072 sqft

Unit 120 · Avail. Jul 24

$1,855

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1072 sqft

Unit 303 · Avail. now

$1,895

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1250 sqft

See 2+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Mission 106.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
smoke-free units
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
elevator
parking
pool
24hr gym
pet friendly
bbq/grill
bike storage
carport
clubhouse
coffee bar
courtyard
dog grooming area
fire pit
guest parking
guest suite
internet access
key fob access
lobby
online portal
package receiving
smoke-free community
trash valet
Mission 106 Apartments in Leawood, Kansas is a luxury apartment community located in the heart of Mission Farms. Truly enjoy your maintenance-free living experience in these Leawood apartments, in addition to an exclusive location that is steps from Leawood's finest dining, shopping, and entertainment. This community would also be ideal for those searching for apartments in Overland Park, Kansas. Our residents are able to indulge their every whim as they enjoy stylish apartment interiors inspired by the latest trends in home building. Each apartment home includes granite kitchen and bath counters, stainless steel appliances, hardwood-style flooring, upgraded lighting and plumbing, and spacious closets and bathrooms. Unwind with our thoughtful community amenities as well, which include a resort-style swimming pool and cabana area, meditation room, personal trainer, indoor dog wash, and much more. Experience the best apartment living in Leawood, Kansas today!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-15+ months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50
Deposit: $200
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs, fish
fee: $500
limit: 2
rent: $25/month per pet
Parking Details: Mission 106 offers assigned parking at an additional monthly cost. Please note this fee is not included in the quoted rent.
Storage Details: Storage units on site.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Mission 106 have any available units?
Mission 106 has 15 units available starting at $1,335 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Mission 106 have?
Some of Mission 106's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Mission 106 currently offering any rent specials?
Mission 106 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Mission 106 pet-friendly?
Yes, Mission 106 is pet friendly.
Does Mission 106 offer parking?
Yes, Mission 106 offers parking.
Does Mission 106 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Mission 106 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Mission 106 have a pool?
Yes, Mission 106 has a pool.
Does Mission 106 have accessible units?
Yes, Mission 106 has accessible units.
Does Mission 106 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Mission 106 has units with dishwashers.
Does Mission 106 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Mission 106 has units with air conditioning.
