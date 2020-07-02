12749 Delmar Drive

Amenities

Executive Home in Highly Rated Blue Valley Schools - Lovely Leawood 5 bedroom, 4.5 bath is located in Cherry Creek. This home is located on a large corner lot. The first floor includes office area, separate dining room, family room with fireplace, updated kitchen with granite and stainless steel appliances and attached hearth room with fireplace. The kitchen opens up to a private deck that overlooks the backyard. The laundry room and a half bathroom are also located on the first floor. The second floor features three bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms. The large master suite and attached sitting room is also located on the second floor. The master suite has an updated bathroom, walk-in closet and an additional closet that also can be used for storage or as a workout room. The lower walk-out level includes a family room with bar and pool table. The fifth bedroom and full bathroom are also on the lower level and opens to a private patio with beautiful landscaping. The backyard also includes a wooden swing set. This home features a 3 car attached garage.

Includes Lawn, Landscape & Sprinkler System Maintenance

Snow Blower available for tenant use

Neighborhood Pool & Clubhouse



Blue Valley School District:

Blue Valley North High

Leawood Middle School

Mission Trail Elementary



Rent $2,995.00 per Month



