Leawood, KS
12749 Delmar Drive
12749 Delmar Drive

12749 Delmar Drive
Location

12749 Delmar Drive, Leawood, KS 66209

Amenities

Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
on-site laundry
pool
pool table
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Executive Home in Highly Rated Blue Valley Schools - Lovely Leawood 5 bedroom, 4.5 bath is located in Cherry Creek. This home is located on a large corner lot. The first floor includes office area, separate dining room, family room with fireplace, updated kitchen with granite and stainless steel appliances and attached hearth room with fireplace. The kitchen opens up to a private deck that overlooks the backyard. The laundry room and a half bathroom are also located on the first floor. The second floor features three bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms. The large master suite and attached sitting room is also located on the second floor. The master suite has an updated bathroom, walk-in closet and an additional closet that also can be used for storage or as a workout room. The lower walk-out level includes a family room with bar and pool table. The fifth bedroom and full bathroom are also on the lower level and opens to a private patio with beautiful landscaping. The backyard also includes a wooden swing set. This home features a 3 car attached garage.
A MUST SEE!

Includes Lawn, Landscape & Sprinkler System Maintenance
Snow Blower available for tenant use
Neighborhood Pool & Clubhouse

Blue Valley School District:
Blue Valley North High
Leawood Middle School
Mission Trail Elementary

See our Website: www.kansascityrentahome.com

Call Laurie for Showing 913-206-0372
Rent $2,995.00 per Month

(RLNE3290396)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12749 Delmar Drive have any available units?
12749 Delmar Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Leawood, KS.
What amenities does 12749 Delmar Drive have?
Some of 12749 Delmar Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12749 Delmar Drive currently offering any rent specials?
12749 Delmar Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12749 Delmar Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 12749 Delmar Drive is pet friendly.
Does 12749 Delmar Drive offer parking?
Yes, 12749 Delmar Drive offers parking.
Does 12749 Delmar Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12749 Delmar Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12749 Delmar Drive have a pool?
Yes, 12749 Delmar Drive has a pool.
Does 12749 Delmar Drive have accessible units?
No, 12749 Delmar Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 12749 Delmar Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 12749 Delmar Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12749 Delmar Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 12749 Delmar Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
