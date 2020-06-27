11617 Tomahawk Creek Parkway Unit D

Amenities

in unit laundry parking recently renovated walk in closets gym pool

Unit Amenities carpet in unit laundry walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse gym parking pool tennis court

Quiet First Floor Townhouse - This 1 bedroom unit is tucked away near the back of the community in a quiet location. Brand new carpet, fresh paint, updated bathroom, oversized walk-in closet, black appliances, plantation shutters, and a washer/dryer in the unit are just a few of the things that make this unit wonderful. Townhouse also comes with assigned parking spot right next to front door. Water and Trash included in rent.



Take advantage of the Tomahawk Creek Community lifestyle. Access to the community pool, clubhouse, exercise facility, basketball and tennis courts are all included in the rent.



Tomahawk Creek Condos is also conveniently located just steps from Town Center Plaza and Park Place with tons of great shopping, dining, and entertainment options!



(RLNE2458719)