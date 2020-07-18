All apartments in Leavenworth
Home
/
Leavenworth, KS
/
9811 th Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

9811 th Street

9811 South 4th Street · No Longer Available
Location

9811 South 4th Street, Leavenworth, KS 66048

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
business center
clubhouse
24hr concierge
doorman
fire pit
gym
parking
pool
pool table
bbq/grill
hot tub
internet access
media room
1 Bedroom/1 Bath Condo at the Spire
27st Floor
893 Square Feet
10? Ceiling
Floor-to-Ceiling Glass
Balcony
Slab Granite Countertops
Stainless Steel Appliances
European-Style Cabinetry
Ultra-High-Speed Structured Wiring
Concrete Ceilings
Hardwood Floors in Entry, Dining Room and Kitchen
Carpet in the Living room and bedroom
Flat Screen TV in Living Room
Large Dining Room Table
Queen Bed in Bedroom
Flat screen TV in Bedroom
Full Size Washer/Dryer
1 Assigned Parking Space
Social ClubFitness Center
Pool/Hot tubs
Media/Screening Rooms
Business Center
24-Hour Concierge
Full Time Doorman
There is First Floor Retail
Revolution Cleaners, Connect by Hertz, Snarfs Sandwiches, and Ninety Plus Coffee
Virtual Art Gallery
Spire is One of the Tallest Residential Buildings in the Western United States
Directly Across the Street From the Denver Convention Center, the Denver Center for the Performing Arts, and a Few Blocks from Larimer Square, Lower Downtown, the Pepsi Center, the Cherry Creek Bike Path, and the 16th Street Mall
2-Level Amenity Area Has a State-of-the-Art Health Club Facility, Media Room, Pool-Side Club Room/Bar, Billiards Room, and Landscaped Outdoor Terrace with Grilling Areas, Fire Pit, Outdoor Pools, Hot Tubs and Wireless Internet. In addition, the 41st Floor has the Posh Sky Club, a Spectacular Penthouse Level Amenity

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9811 th Street have any available units?
9811 th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Leavenworth, KS.
What amenities does 9811 th Street have?
Some of 9811 th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9811 th Street currently offering any rent specials?
9811 th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9811 th Street pet-friendly?
No, 9811 th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Leavenworth.
Does 9811 th Street offer parking?
Yes, 9811 th Street offers parking.
Does 9811 th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9811 th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9811 th Street have a pool?
Yes, 9811 th Street has a pool.
Does 9811 th Street have accessible units?
No, 9811 th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 9811 th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 9811 th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9811 th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 9811 th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
