Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Leavenworth
Find more places like 800 South Esplanade Street - 1.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Leavenworth, KS
/
800 South Esplanade Street - 1
Last updated April 29 2020 at 10:14 PM
1 of 4
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
800 South Esplanade Street - 1
800 South Esplanade Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Leavenworth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
800 South Esplanade Street, Leavenworth, KS 66048
Amenities
granite counters
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Completely updated and remodeled unit. Granite counter tops, new flooring and new appliances. Located on historic Esplanade Street.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 800 South Esplanade Street - 1 have any available units?
800 South Esplanade Street - 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Leavenworth, KS
.
Is 800 South Esplanade Street - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
800 South Esplanade Street - 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 800 South Esplanade Street - 1 pet-friendly?
No, 800 South Esplanade Street - 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Leavenworth
.
Does 800 South Esplanade Street - 1 offer parking?
No, 800 South Esplanade Street - 1 does not offer parking.
Does 800 South Esplanade Street - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 800 South Esplanade Street - 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 800 South Esplanade Street - 1 have a pool?
No, 800 South Esplanade Street - 1 does not have a pool.
Does 800 South Esplanade Street - 1 have accessible units?
No, 800 South Esplanade Street - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 800 South Esplanade Street - 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 800 South Esplanade Street - 1 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 800 South Esplanade Street - 1 have units with air conditioning?
No, 800 South Esplanade Street - 1 does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Pin Oak Acres
925 Brookside Street
Leavenworth, KS 66048
Similar Pages
Leavenworth 2 Bedrooms
Leavenworth 3 Bedrooms
Leavenworth Apartments with Parking
Leavenworth Dog Friendly Apartments
Leavenworth Pet Friendly Places
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Kansas City, MO
Overland Park, KS
Lawrence, KS
Olathe, KS
Topeka, KS
Kansas City, KS
Lenexa, KS
Lee's Summit, MO
Independence, MO
Shawnee, KS
Blue Springs, MO
Leawood, KS
St. Joseph, MO
Prairie Village, KS
Gladstone, MO
Grandview, MO
Raytown, MO
Liberty, MO
Raymore, MO
Merriam, KS
Mission, KS
Spring Hill, KS
Platte City, MO
North Kansas City, MO
Belton, MO
Pleasant Hill, MO
Grain Valley, MO
Gardner, KS
Roeland Park, KS
Kearney, MO
Apartments Near Colleges
University of Kansas
MidAmerica Nazarene University
Avila University
Metropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas City