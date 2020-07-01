All apartments in Leavenworth
620 North 5th Street - A
620 North 5th Street - A

620 North 5th Street · No Longer Available
Location

620 North 5th Street, Leavenworth, KS 66048

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Come see this cozy studio apartment located in Leavenworth KS, equipped with LVT throughout the entire home, beautiful wooden cabinets and welcoming neighborhood.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 620 North 5th Street - A have any available units?
620 North 5th Street - A doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Leavenworth, KS.
Is 620 North 5th Street - A currently offering any rent specials?
620 North 5th Street - A is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 620 North 5th Street - A pet-friendly?
No, 620 North 5th Street - A is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Leavenworth.
Does 620 North 5th Street - A offer parking?
No, 620 North 5th Street - A does not offer parking.
Does 620 North 5th Street - A have units with washers and dryers?
No, 620 North 5th Street - A does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 620 North 5th Street - A have a pool?
No, 620 North 5th Street - A does not have a pool.
Does 620 North 5th Street - A have accessible units?
No, 620 North 5th Street - A does not have accessible units.
Does 620 North 5th Street - A have units with dishwashers?
No, 620 North 5th Street - A does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 620 North 5th Street - A have units with air conditioning?
No, 620 North 5th Street - A does not have units with air conditioning.

