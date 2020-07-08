Well maintained studio apartment in Leavenworth Ks. All appliances included and the unit is all electric. Water is provided by the owner. No pets allowed. This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 616 North 5th Street have any available units?
616 North 5th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Leavenworth, KS.
Is 616 North 5th Street currently offering any rent specials?
616 North 5th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.