Last updated January 13 2020 at 10:57 PM

532 Muncie Road
532 Muncie Road
·
No Longer Available
Location
532 Muncie Road, Leavenworth, KS 66048
Amenities
w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garage
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
1 car garage, New carpet, new vinyl planking, fenced yard, deck, w/d hookups.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 532 Muncie Road have any available units?
532 Muncie Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Leavenworth, KS
.
What amenities does 532 Muncie Road have?
Some of 532 Muncie Road's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 532 Muncie Road currently offering any rent specials?
532 Muncie Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 532 Muncie Road pet-friendly?
No, 532 Muncie Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Leavenworth
.
Does 532 Muncie Road offer parking?
Yes, 532 Muncie Road offers parking.
Does 532 Muncie Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 532 Muncie Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 532 Muncie Road have a pool?
No, 532 Muncie Road does not have a pool.
Does 532 Muncie Road have accessible units?
No, 532 Muncie Road does not have accessible units.
Does 532 Muncie Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 532 Muncie Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 532 Muncie Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 532 Muncie Road does not have units with air conditioning.
