Home
/
Leavenworth, KS
/
524 B Walnut
Last updated May 13 2020 at 2:54 AM
1 of 6
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
524 B Walnut
524 Walnut St
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Leavenworth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
524 Walnut St, Leavenworth, KS 66048
Amenities
w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
Spacious 2 Bedroom Duplex. W/D hook up, covered porch, pet friendly, off street parking.
3 Bedroom, 1.5 bath Duplex. Washer/Dryer hookup
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 524 B Walnut have any available units?
524 B Walnut doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Leavenworth, KS
.
What amenities does 524 B Walnut have?
Some of 524 B Walnut's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 524 B Walnut currently offering any rent specials?
524 B Walnut is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 524 B Walnut pet-friendly?
Yes, 524 B Walnut is pet friendly.
Does 524 B Walnut offer parking?
Yes, 524 B Walnut offers parking.
Does 524 B Walnut have units with washers and dryers?
No, 524 B Walnut does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 524 B Walnut have a pool?
No, 524 B Walnut does not have a pool.
Does 524 B Walnut have accessible units?
No, 524 B Walnut does not have accessible units.
Does 524 B Walnut have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 524 B Walnut has units with dishwashers.
Does 524 B Walnut have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 524 B Walnut has units with air conditioning.
