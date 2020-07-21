Amenities

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

511 Cheyenne Available 09/01/19 Large 3 Bed, 2 Bath House for RENT $850 a month! - Recently Updated Home for rent in a quiet residential setting! 1296 sq. ft. Three Bedrooms, Two Baths, Extra Large Living Room, Dining Room, Galley Style Kitchen with attached Laundry Room. One Car attached Garage and Fenced in Yard.



Professionally managed by Echelon Property Management at 913-705-0201 or visit www.EchelonKS.com



Application requirements: 18 years of age or older, no evictions in past 7 years, credit score of 600 or better, household income of 3 times the rent, 90 days employment.



