Leavenworth, KS
3028 South 14th Street
Last updated October 21 2019 at 10:19 PM

3028 South 14th Street

3028 South 14th Street · No Longer Available
Location

3028 South 14th Street, Leavenworth, KS 66048

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Now offering waived application fees for a limited time! Enter promo code DREAMHOME! This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home includes neutral color scheme, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Submit your application(s) online at www.msrenewal.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3028 South 14th Street have any available units?
3028 South 14th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Leavenworth, KS.
Is 3028 South 14th Street currently offering any rent specials?
3028 South 14th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3028 South 14th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 3028 South 14th Street is pet friendly.
Does 3028 South 14th Street offer parking?
No, 3028 South 14th Street does not offer parking.
Does 3028 South 14th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3028 South 14th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3028 South 14th Street have a pool?
No, 3028 South 14th Street does not have a pool.
Does 3028 South 14th Street have accessible units?
No, 3028 South 14th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3028 South 14th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 3028 South 14th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3028 South 14th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 3028 South 14th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
