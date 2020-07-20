Rent Calculator
2928 Spring Garden St
Last updated May 17 2019 at 10:35 AM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2928 Spring Garden St
2928 Spring Garden St
·
No Longer Available
Location
2928 Spring Garden St, Leavenworth, KS 66048
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Available June 17. 4 Bedroom 3 Bathroom with additional office space.
(RLNE4014997)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2928 Spring Garden St have any available units?
2928 Spring Garden St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Leavenworth, KS
.
What amenities does 2928 Spring Garden St have?
Some of 2928 Spring Garden St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 2928 Spring Garden St currently offering any rent specials?
2928 Spring Garden St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2928 Spring Garden St pet-friendly?
Yes, 2928 Spring Garden St is pet friendly.
Does 2928 Spring Garden St offer parking?
Yes, 2928 Spring Garden St offers parking.
Does 2928 Spring Garden St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2928 Spring Garden St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2928 Spring Garden St have a pool?
No, 2928 Spring Garden St does not have a pool.
Does 2928 Spring Garden St have accessible units?
No, 2928 Spring Garden St does not have accessible units.
Does 2928 Spring Garden St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2928 Spring Garden St has units with dishwashers.
Does 2928 Spring Garden St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2928 Spring Garden St has units with air conditioning.
Similar Listings
Pin Oak Acres
925 Brookside Street
Leavenworth, KS 66048
