2531 S. 4th St..
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Rent Calculator
Helpful Articles
FAQs
2531 S. 4th St.
2531 S 4th St
·
No Longer Available
Location
2531 S 4th St, Leavenworth, KS 66048
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
OFFICE / RETAIL - New building on busy K-7 (20,000 cars per day). Move-in ready.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Pin Oak Acres
925 Brookside Street
Leavenworth, KS 66048
Frequently Asked Questions
Does 2531 S. 4th St. have any available units?
2531 S. 4th St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Leavenworth, KS
.
Is 2531 S. 4th St. currently offering any rent specials?
2531 S. 4th St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2531 S. 4th St. pet-friendly?
No, 2531 S. 4th St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Leavenworth
.
Does 2531 S. 4th St. offer parking?
No, 2531 S. 4th St. does not offer parking.
Does 2531 S. 4th St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2531 S. 4th St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2531 S. 4th St. have a pool?
No, 2531 S. 4th St. does not have a pool.
Does 2531 S. 4th St. have accessible units?
No, 2531 S. 4th St. does not have accessible units.
Does 2531 S. 4th St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 2531 S. 4th St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2531 S. 4th St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 2531 S. 4th St. does not have units with air conditioning.
