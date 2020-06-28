All apartments in Leavenworth
Last updated June 1 2020 at 12:50 PM

2309 South 17th Terrace

2309 South 17th Street Terrace · No Longer Available
Location

2309 South 17th Street Terrace, Leavenworth, KS 66048

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
This 4 bdrm, 2 bath split entry home is spacious! Not to mention it has been remodeled and ready for immediate move in. The neutral tones throughout along with the natural light make this home appealing to all. Featuring stainless steel appliances including dishwasher in your gourmet kitchen. This home offers an open floor plan as well as a basement with fireplace. Enjoy the summer nights in your large fenced in backyard as well. Whether a police officer, firefighter or EMT, first responders and Medical workers are providing lifesaving support during the coronavirus outbreak and Conrex wants to help. If you are currently in one of these professions, ask us about this specific move in special!

Make this house your home today! This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits. Conrex is committed to compliance with Fair Housing laws. Applicants must meet our financial and background criteria. Visit our website to learn more about our rental criteria and our application process. This property does not qualify for Section 8 vouchers. Your security matters to us, avoid a rental scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, Social Serve or Let Go. Conrex would never ask you to wire money or take the key after your showing to move-in.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2309 South 17th Terrace have any available units?
2309 South 17th Terrace doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Leavenworth, KS.
What amenities does 2309 South 17th Terrace have?
Some of 2309 South 17th Terrace's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2309 South 17th Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
2309 South 17th Terrace is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2309 South 17th Terrace pet-friendly?
Yes, 2309 South 17th Terrace is pet friendly.
Does 2309 South 17th Terrace offer parking?
No, 2309 South 17th Terrace does not offer parking.
Does 2309 South 17th Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2309 South 17th Terrace does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2309 South 17th Terrace have a pool?
No, 2309 South 17th Terrace does not have a pool.
Does 2309 South 17th Terrace have accessible units?
No, 2309 South 17th Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does 2309 South 17th Terrace have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2309 South 17th Terrace has units with dishwashers.
Does 2309 South 17th Terrace have units with air conditioning?
No, 2309 South 17th Terrace does not have units with air conditioning.
