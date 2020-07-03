This duplex has been freshly painted, features 2bedrooms, 1.5 bath, washer/dryer hookups and a 1 car attached garage with a fenced in yard. This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 230 Pottawatomie Street have any available units?
230 Pottawatomie Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Leavenworth, KS.
Is 230 Pottawatomie Street currently offering any rent specials?
230 Pottawatomie Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 230 Pottawatomie Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 230 Pottawatomie Street is pet friendly.
Does 230 Pottawatomie Street offer parking?
Yes, 230 Pottawatomie Street offers parking.
Does 230 Pottawatomie Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 230 Pottawatomie Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 230 Pottawatomie Street have a pool?
No, 230 Pottawatomie Street does not have a pool.
Does 230 Pottawatomie Street have accessible units?
No, 230 Pottawatomie Street does not have accessible units.
Does 230 Pottawatomie Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 230 Pottawatomie Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 230 Pottawatomie Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 230 Pottawatomie Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)