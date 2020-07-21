1504 Osage Street

Amenities

SPECIAL! Receive $500 off 1st full month rent if leased and moved in before February 28th!

3 Bedroom, 1.5 Bath Ranch home; Nearly

1700 square feet (per county); 1 car garage converted to family room; Carport, and large driveway allow for off street parking. Easy access to all areas of Leavenworth, including the base at Ft Leavenworth. Make this house your home today! This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits. Conrex is committed to compliance with Fair Housing laws. Applicants must meet our financial and background criteria. Visit our website to learn more about our rental criteria and our application process. This property does not qualify for Section 8 vouchers. Your security matters to us, avoid a rental scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, Social Serve or Let Go. Conrex would never ask you to wire money or take the key after your showing to move-in.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.