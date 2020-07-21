All apartments in Leavenworth
1504 Osage Street

Location

1504 Osage Street, Leavenworth, KS 66048

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
carport
parking
garage
SPECIAL! Receive $500 off 1st full month rent if leased and moved in before February 28th!
3 Bedroom, 1.5 Bath Ranch home; Nearly
1700 square feet (per county); 1 car garage converted to family room; Carport, and large driveway allow for off street parking. Easy access to all areas of Leavenworth, including the base at Ft Leavenworth. Make this house your home today! This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits. Conrex is committed to compliance with Fair Housing laws. Applicants must meet our financial and background criteria. Visit our website to learn more about our rental criteria and our application process. This property does not qualify for Section 8 vouchers. Your security matters to us, avoid a rental scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, Social Serve or Let Go. Conrex would never ask you to wire money or take the key after your showing to move-in.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1504 Osage Street have any available units?
1504 Osage Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Leavenworth, KS.
Is 1504 Osage Street currently offering any rent specials?
1504 Osage Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1504 Osage Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1504 Osage Street is pet friendly.
Does 1504 Osage Street offer parking?
Yes, 1504 Osage Street offers parking.
Does 1504 Osage Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1504 Osage Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1504 Osage Street have a pool?
No, 1504 Osage Street does not have a pool.
Does 1504 Osage Street have accessible units?
No, 1504 Osage Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1504 Osage Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1504 Osage Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1504 Osage Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1504 Osage Street does not have units with air conditioning.
