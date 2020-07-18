All apartments in Leavenworth
Find more places like 1467 3rd Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Leavenworth, KS
/
1467 3rd Avenue
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1467 3rd Avenue

1467 3rd Ave · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Leavenworth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1467 3rd Ave, Leavenworth, KS 66048

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
SPECIAL: Move in prior to November 30th and receive January Rent Free! This special is on select homes. Promotion and prices are subject to change. December 2018 rent must be paid on time to receive concession. This 3 bedroom 2.5 bath, 1,534 sf home is located in Leavenworth, KS. This home features tiled floors and plush carpeting in each bedroom, kitchen with black and steel appliances, dining area and 2 car garage. Private back patio with fully fenced in yard, great for entertaining. This home is professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions. Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1467 3rd Avenue have any available units?
1467 3rd Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Leavenworth, KS.
What amenities does 1467 3rd Avenue have?
Some of 1467 3rd Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1467 3rd Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1467 3rd Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1467 3rd Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 1467 3rd Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 1467 3rd Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1467 3rd Avenue offers parking.
Does 1467 3rd Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1467 3rd Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1467 3rd Avenue have a pool?
No, 1467 3rd Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1467 3rd Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1467 3rd Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1467 3rd Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1467 3rd Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1467 3rd Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 1467 3rd Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Pin Oak Acres
925 Brookside Street
Leavenworth, KS 66048

Similar Pages

Leavenworth 2 BedroomsLeavenworth 3 Bedrooms
Leavenworth Apartments with ParkingLeavenworth Dog Friendly Apartments
Leavenworth Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Kansas City, MOOverland Park, KSOlathe, KSLawrence, KSKansas City, KSTopeka, KSLenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KSBlue Springs, MOLeawood, KS
St. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KSRaytown, MOGladstone, MOLiberty, MOGrandview, MOBelton, MORaymore, MOMerriam, KSMission, KSNorth Kansas City, MOParkville, MO
Spring Hill, KSPlatte City, MOPleasant Hill, MOLouisburg, KSGreenwood, MORoeland Park, KSGrain Valley, MOKearney, MOSmithville, MOGardner, KSLansing, KS

Apartments Near Colleges

University of KansasMidAmerica Nazarene University
Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas City