Home
/
Leavenworth, KS
/
1312 Grand Avenue
Last updated June 10 2020

1312 Grand Avenue

1312 Grand Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1312 Grand Avenue, Leavenworth, KS 66048

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
This two bedroom, one bath bungalow is absolutely adorable. It features a wrap around porch and a large kitchen. There is parking on the street but also off street parking available in the back of the home. This unit does not allow pets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1312 Grand Avenue have any available units?
1312 Grand Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Leavenworth, KS.
Is 1312 Grand Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1312 Grand Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1312 Grand Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 1312 Grand Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 1312 Grand Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1312 Grand Avenue offers parking.
Does 1312 Grand Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1312 Grand Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1312 Grand Avenue have a pool?
No, 1312 Grand Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1312 Grand Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1312 Grand Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1312 Grand Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1312 Grand Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1312 Grand Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 1312 Grand Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

