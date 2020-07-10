This two bedroom, one bath bungalow is absolutely adorable. It features a wrap around porch and a large kitchen. There is parking on the street but also off street parking available in the back of the home. This unit does not allow pets.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1312 Grand Avenue have any available units?
1312 Grand Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Leavenworth, KS.
Is 1312 Grand Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1312 Grand Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1312 Grand Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 1312 Grand Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 1312 Grand Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1312 Grand Avenue offers parking.
Does 1312 Grand Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1312 Grand Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1312 Grand Avenue have a pool?
No, 1312 Grand Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1312 Grand Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1312 Grand Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1312 Grand Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1312 Grand Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1312 Grand Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 1312 Grand Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
