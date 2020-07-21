All apartments in Leavenworth
Leavenworth, KS
1304 South 16th St.
1304 South 16th St.

1304 South 16th Street · No Longer Available
Location

1304 South 16th Street, Leavenworth, KS 66048

Amenities

hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
range
oven
refrigerator
Available 10/15/19 Quiet Country Setting (in town) - Property Id: 145930

Quiet country neighborhood conveniently located in town. This 3 bedroom home has newly refinished hardwood floors and tile. Updated kitchen with brand new appliances. Full basement with a walk out garage. Huge back yard with a privacy fence. Brand new driveway. Henry Leavenworth school district.
No Pets Allowed

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1304 South 16th St. have any available units?
1304 South 16th St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Leavenworth, KS.
What amenities does 1304 South 16th St. have?
Some of 1304 South 16th St.'s amenities include hardwood floors, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1304 South 16th St. currently offering any rent specials?
1304 South 16th St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1304 South 16th St. pet-friendly?
No, 1304 South 16th St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Leavenworth.
Does 1304 South 16th St. offer parking?
Yes, 1304 South 16th St. offers parking.
Does 1304 South 16th St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1304 South 16th St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1304 South 16th St. have a pool?
No, 1304 South 16th St. does not have a pool.
Does 1304 South 16th St. have accessible units?
No, 1304 South 16th St. does not have accessible units.
Does 1304 South 16th St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 1304 South 16th St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1304 South 16th St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 1304 South 16th St. does not have units with air conditioning.
