Available 10/15/19 Quiet Country Setting (in town) - Property Id: 145930
Quiet country neighborhood conveniently located in town. This 3 bedroom home has newly refinished hardwood floors and tile. Updated kitchen with brand new appliances. Full basement with a walk out garage. Huge back yard with a privacy fence. Brand new driveway. Henry Leavenworth school district. Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/145930p Property Id 145930
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5162988)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1304 South 16th St. have any available units?
1304 South 16th St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Leavenworth, KS.
What amenities does 1304 South 16th St. have?
Some of 1304 South 16th St.'s amenities include hardwood floors, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1304 South 16th St. currently offering any rent specials?
1304 South 16th St. is not currently offering any rent specials.