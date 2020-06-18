Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Leavenworth
Find more places like 104 South 5th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Leavenworth, KS
/
104 South 5th Street
Last updated June 17 2020 at 12:24 AM
1 of 12
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
104 South 5th Street
104 S 5th St
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Leavenworth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
104 S 5th St, Leavenworth, KS 66048
Amenities
on-site laundry
dishwasher
air conditioning
microwave
range
oven
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
1 Bed, 1 Bath Loft, on site laundry, street parking
1 Bed, 1 Bath Loft, on site laundry, street parking
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 104 South 5th Street have any available units?
104 South 5th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Leavenworth, KS
.
What amenities does 104 South 5th Street have?
Some of 104 South 5th Street's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 104 South 5th Street currently offering any rent specials?
104 South 5th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 104 South 5th Street pet-friendly?
No, 104 South 5th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Leavenworth
.
Does 104 South 5th Street offer parking?
No, 104 South 5th Street does not offer parking.
Does 104 South 5th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 104 South 5th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 104 South 5th Street have a pool?
No, 104 South 5th Street does not have a pool.
Does 104 South 5th Street have accessible units?
No, 104 South 5th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 104 South 5th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 104 South 5th Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 104 South 5th Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 104 South 5th Street has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Pin Oak Acres
925 Brookside Street
Leavenworth, KS 66048
Similar Pages
Leavenworth 2 Bedrooms
Leavenworth 3 Bedrooms
Leavenworth Apartments with Parking
Leavenworth Dog Friendly Apartments
Leavenworth Pet Friendly Places
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Kansas City, MO
Overland Park, KS
Lawrence, KS
Olathe, KS
Topeka, KS
Kansas City, KS
Lenexa, KS
Lee's Summit, MO
Independence, MO
Shawnee, KS
Blue Springs, MO
Leawood, KS
St. Joseph, MO
Prairie Village, KS
Gladstone, MO
Grandview, MO
Raytown, MO
Liberty, MO
Raymore, MO
Merriam, KS
Mission, KS
Spring Hill, KS
Platte City, MO
North Kansas City, MO
Belton, MO
Pleasant Hill, MO
Grain Valley, MO
Gardner, KS
Roeland Park, KS
Kearney, MO
Apartments Near Colleges
University of Kansas
MidAmerica Nazarene University
Avila University
Metropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas City